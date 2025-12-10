Richard’s Substack
The Vicious Rape Of Ecuador and The Sea
I live in Ecuador, which frankly is a so-called “failed state.” It’s a country in name only.
Dec 10
•
Richard Sauder
It's Deep, Man, Mind Boggling
I was recently interviewed on The John Cooper Show, broadcasting out of London-England.
Dec 8
•
Richard Sauder
Get Ready For April 5th
First of all, it has been exactly 365 days since I was struck by a car and run over in Quito, last December 6th, in a very painful, devastating murder…
Dec 6
•
Richard Sauder
This Is How Bad It Is
D.
Dec 3
•
Richard Sauder
November 2025
I'm Adjourning This Part Of It For Now ...
Dear Readers, let me tell you: 3I/Atlas in all of its interstellar/galactic completeness is nothing to sneeze at.
Nov 15
•
Richard Sauder
War Just Ahead
No worries at all!
Nov 14
•
Richard Sauder
October 2025
Are You Not Entertained??
Are the Qataris Calling the Shots?
Oct 11
•
Richard Sauder
Galactic Kaleidoscopic Plurispiral - - Soul Winnowing Technology
First of all, I was recently on the radio with Seán O’Quoi, on the Things Visible and Invisible program out of London-England.
Oct 10
•
Richard Sauder
Charlie Kirk Murder: Faction 322 "Agency" Psy-Op
The FBI Is Lying: The Utah Kid Was Not The Shooter
Oct 8
•
Richard Sauder
322: How It Works
I was engaging in an email exchange with one of my readers, telling her that a whole long list of prominent “alternative media…
Oct 2
•
Richard Sauder
September 2025
Extremely Mysterious Buga Sphere (And Others)
The enigmatic, metallic Buga Sphere which fell to the ground half a year ago in the town of Buga-Colombia, has garnered a lot of scientific and Internet…
Sep 29
•
Richard Sauder
Good & Ugly
The protests in Ecuador continue.
Sep 29
•
Richard Sauder
