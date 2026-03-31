Well, the vile A.I. program that patrols the Internet stripped the Katy/Katie Groves’ video about Uncle Sam’s Underground Texas Snuff Factory from my blog post a half-hour ago.

I checked and rechecked the link before posting, and in a trice, it was wiped right after I posted.

Google the name: Katie Groves or Katy Groves and look for her story on YouTube/Rumble/Twitter/TikTok/Instagram

She is being suppressed.

Go to my richardsauder.substack.com and read the latest entry.