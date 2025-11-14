No worries at all!

Donald “The Master Blaster” Trump has firmly charted a course for war: nuclear war, U$$A, Inc. civil war, South American war, European-Russian war, Middle Eastern war, Greenland war, Alberta/Saskatchewan/Manitoba war; you name it, he’s on it - - with mushroom clouds, mechanized infantry assaults, missile strikes, false flag attacks, under the table international weapons trafficking, and carpet bombing for all! (“Oh, say can you see ……. ? ”)

I have been publicly warning, speaking and writing about this for a long time.

Martin Armstrong, the well-known economist/financier/financial analyst/financial advisor, has been very publicly saying and writing in recent months that his computer models are indicating a 100% probability of upcoming nuclear war.

That’s more than sobering. I’m not going to argue with Martin Armstrong on that point. He’s way more right than wrong in that regard. The danger is very high. If the war-pig policies and statements flowing from Washington-DC, Brussels-Belgium, Paris-France, Berlin-Germany, Kiev-Ukraine and London-England continue much longer there will be mushroom clouds in the next year or three. That’s the direction that things are trending. That is the alarming conclusion of a growing number of analysts and commentators - - including me.

There << was >> a mass public ritual a couple of months ago to Satanically harvest massive amounts of negative energy for the upcoming war/s: the spectacular murder of Charlie Kirk and his huge memorial ceremony.

There was a huge release of emotion by many millions of people. Lots of Satanic loosh “unleashed” and harvested by the 322 Faction. No doubt Erika Kirk was given the word “unleashed” to emphasize in her public remarks.

The Erika/322/Donald Trump beauty pageant/honey pot is a strange one. And her Satanic Devil Hand Sign at the Kirk memorial was very conspicuous. Wouldn’t want to dip my stick in such nastiness. Charlie lamentably got sucked deep into her sticky wicket, and it cost him his life.

It was all staged and preplanned in advance, like a Hollywood movie. It’s the 322 script. No doubt there is more to come.

It’s the 4th Reich:

Zio-NAZI/Peter Thiel-Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg-Bill Gates/322/33/Digi-Tech/J. Epstein/Satanic A.I./Red-White-and-Blue/Baylonian-debt-slavery/alphabet agency/Special Access Program/Fascism.

With honey-pots, assassinations, mind-control, fake religion, Totalitarian A.I., rigged politics, criminal economics, plenty of drugs/narcotics/alcohol, and never ending stupidity for all.

It’s foul. The translation of what D. Trump really means when he says Make America Great Again! is Make the Swamp Deeper and Wider! He’s not here to make anything great again. He’s here to wreak havoc.

If the Charle Kirk assassination didn’t make you question every last thing about the Donald Trump/Washington-DC psy-op, then you don’t have any functioning brain cells left in your noggin. The murder of Charlie Kirk was an abvious multi-agency operation with demonic tentacles that go deep into the so-called American system at every level: city, county, state, Federal.

I don’t even know why anyone who doesn’t have that baseline level of awareness would even bother to read my blog - - unless they are a demonic Federal or Mossad asset who has come here to spy.

The South American Gambit

There are 7 U$$A,Inc. Army bases in Colombia right now, with plans for additional U$$A, Inc. military bases in Ecuador in 2026. By far, most of the cocaine coming out of South America is being produced and/or exported from Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia. Most of the fentanyl is coming through/from Mexico, as well as a lot of cocaine and other drugs.

And yet D. Trump is preparing to go to war against Venezuela, which is not a major player in Latin American narco-trafficking.

Why, even the Drudge Report had up a link in red text saying:

There is a word for that in the English language: WAR.

Venezuela does have huge huge petroleum reserves, which is undoubtedly the real reason for the building U$$A military force near and around Venezuela. The petro-dollar is in major trouble, so stealing Venezuela’s petroleum reserves would bolster the petro-dollar, at least temporarily.

N. Maduro is corrupt, but so are the leaders of many other countries in Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia. He’s hardly the only corrupt national leader.

For example, B. Netanyahu is a downright genocidal tyrant, with the blood of hundreds of thousands of victims on his hands, but is the Pentagon preparing to go to war against Israel, and seize Israeli ports and airfields?

No.

The double-standard is flagrantly clear. One legal/moral standard for a thoroughly criminal, psychopathic, genocidal Jew; a completely different standard for a South American president.

Venezuela is sitting on HUGE petroleum reserves, that’s the deal maker right there.

The looming, military strike on Venezuela will be a petro-dollar conflict. The petro-dollar is in big, BIG trouble.

D. Trump doesn’t give a fig about the human rights, freedom or liberty - - of anyone. It’s all about the petroleum, and if the U$$A,Inc. has to slaughter large numbers of people to get its hands on HUGE quantities of petroleum, it will. Because the petro−dollar is based on petroleum and dollar−based/international commerce in petroleum and its many products −− crude petroleum, axle grease, transmission fluid, engine oil, toluene, gasoline, diesel fuel, bunker fuel, aviation/jet fuel, kerosene, home heating fuel, etc.

And then there is the huge, sprawling industry having to do with the extraction/refining/transport/sales of the foregoing: oil drilling rigs and companies, refineries, pipelines, seagoing oil tankers, over-the-road tanker trucks carrying petroleum products and distillates, repair and maintenance of billions of boats, ships, trains, cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, farm tractors/machines, factory motors/machinery, home furnaces and heaters, etc. -− and all of the millions of employees and workers involved in making all of the foregoing operate smoothly, and the trillion dollar payrolls and financing to make it go.

This is a huge component of the U$$A, Inc. economy - - it’s arguably the foundation of it all; even more so than the massive, multi-trillion dollar, international narco-trafficking industry, and associated massive, dirty-narco-dollar laundering operation through the big trading houses and banks on Wall Street in New York City, and in the City of London.

Take those huge amounts of petroleum away, and the global commerce therein - - in petro-dollars - -and it all unravels chaotically. It all will fall down like Humpty-Dumpty. And will never be put back together again.

Trumpty-Dumpty knows this, in the depths of his demonic, stupid, New York City war-pig, brain fog.

There you go. That’s the “American Foreign Policy For Dummies“ précis of a large chunk of Washington-DC’s foreign policy. The bloodthirsty louts on the Potomac will unleash HELL on Earth to carry out their agenda. They will bomb, slaughter and kill to get what they want.

War - - civil war and/or international warfare - - coming soon to a planet, continent, sub-continent, country, state, province, county, city, town, township, zip code, postal code or neighborhood near you.

It’s the “American Way.” One war after another. Year after decade after century. Read history.

Which are you going to believe? - - the shamelessly lying scoundrels on the Potomac, or the unblinking, historical facts and the bloody mounds of millions of corpses that have resulted from their Satanic policies?

I keep saying to all the stupid, slobbering MAGA dummies who are cheering on D. Trump’s ruthless ICE round-ups of people, and applauding sending the National Guard into a growing list of cities to “fight crime” - -



Wait until the armored personnel carriers and troop transports roll up to the end of the block in their neighborhood, and masked men with automatic rifles and handcuffs, start going door to door on their street, or in their town, arresting them and their neighbors and hauling them away to a “prison camp” at 3am in the morning, because ICE/DHS/FBI/NSA/U$$A Army Intelligence have received reports of individuals disloyal to D. Trump in their area, who were publicly speaking about D. Trump’s immense stupidity, astonishing incompetence, brutality, dictatorial flouting of the law and Constitution, and his unpardonable war-pig policies that place countless millions of people in danger all over the planet - - not least of whom are hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza who are being mercilessly bombed and slaughtered right now.



Once the Constitution is being massively flouted and trampled on, as it is now, it easily can be abused and ignored, and the same guns that are turned against others, can also quickly be turned against (ahem) “loyal Americans” - - in one day.

In one day.



All it takes is for the MAGA “Savior” - - he’s going to Make America Great Again! - - to issue a presidential decree that anyone who criticizes the Red-White-and-Blue “Orange Jesus” and his policies is a dangerous enemy of the state. And the masked men with handcuffs and automatic rifles will show up at 3am to take the “dangerous” offender(s) away to the nearest “camp” or “detention facility”.

Nothing would be less surprising than a HUGE, spectacular false flag attack in the CONUS, or multiple false flag attacks as a pretext to initiate martial law at home, and/or major warfare abroad.

Where?

Well, anywhere in the U$$A−CONUS,as well as Belgium, France, England, Italy, Spain, Germany, the Ukraine, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea −− make a guess, take your pick. I and many other people have been inwardly warned in visions and vivid dreams of monstrous, multiple−city, near simultaneous, false flag attacks planned against cities in the CONUS−U$$A, Inc. Chicago is often mentioned in that regard. If it happens, and Chicago, Cleveland, Rochester, Little Rock, Memphis, Baltimore, Spokane, Boise, etc. are obliterated, along with a smattering of cities in some of the countries named above, understand that you are looking at an agency false flag operation designed to set off World War III, and clamp down martial law.

War is wanted by the Dark Powers. The Pentagon/NATO/E.U./Israel are well capable of killing hordes of people, blowing up cities and falsely blaming Iran/Venezuela/Russia/China/North Korea/etc.

Lying and slaughter are what the Satanic Dark Lords do. They get off on systemic evil. The bloodier and more destructive their Satanic plots are, the more they like them.

