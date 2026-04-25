Just as I suspected!

Contrary to what the Pentagon had previously reported, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is not being decommissioned after all. It is not headed back to Norfolk Naval Yard - Virginia to be scrapped, as previously announced. In fact, it is being kept in active service until March 2027. From publicly available information, it is currently off the coast of central Chile, on the west coast of South America.

https://news.usni.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/9557900-2048x1366.jpg

Obviously, the Pentagon needs another active aircraft carrier. More war is clearly planned.

As the economist and financial analyst, Martin Armstrong, keeps pointing out, the world is now in a war cycle, and aircraft carriers are big, floating, war machines.

The Pentagon budget for 2027 is a whopping huge, eye-popping, national budget breaking, $1.5 trillion dollars.

The Pentagon is manifestly swinging for the fence, practically going to war against the world. So they’re keeping the USS Nimitz around for another year. It’s a very large weapon designed to project/deliver major, lethal violence, which I expect it will do.

Beyond the major war now raging in the Persian Gulf region, the Trump regime has also been talking for almost a year and a half about invading/occupying/annexing: Cuba, Greenland, Canada, and even periodically muttering about military operations in/against Ecuador, Mexico and some other countries.

In fact, earlier this month the USS Nimitz and its air wing were in action in the coastal waters of Ecuador (where I live), running military drills with elements of the Armed Forces of Ecuador. Were they just routine, inter-operability exercises, or is something bigger in the works? I am not on the inside of anything, so I do not know.

With psychopathic warmongers like Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth in charge, who can really tell? On any given day, they might wake up and decide to invade Ecuador, or Cuba, or Greenland - - or to militarily embargo/blockade/interdict/seize/sink all oil tanker and cargo ship traffic between Canada/Mexico/Ecuador/Peru/Panama Canal/ etc. - - and China !!

I say that, because in recent months the U$$A Coast Guard, Marines and Navy have been boarding/firing on/outright stealing a growing list of cargo ships and oil tankers all over the world: in the Caribbean Sea, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman, including a number of vessels en route to, or coming from, China.

It is a sure bet that if I have noticed this, so have the Chinese. The question is: at what point do the Chinese begin to strike back militarily to protect their maritime interests?

The fact that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is not being decommissioned after all, but is being kept in active service for another year, raises obvious questions. Will it be roaming around the eastern Pacific Ocean on a military mission that has not yet been publicly announced? (see above for one possibility) Or will it go around Cape Horn and into the Atlantic Ocean, to potentially be used in an invasion of: a) Cuba, and/or b) Greenland, and/or c) Canada?

The obvious use in a military operation against Canada would be to shut down Canadian shipping, both military and commercial, in and out of the St. Lawrence Seaway. Alternatively, the Nimitz battle group could be stationed on the Pacific Coast of Canada, off of British Columbia, to shut down Canada’s west coast shipping to and from China, or off the coast of Peru, to shut down the huge new seaport that China has built there.

We’ll find out soon enough what the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier battle group will be doing. More war is planned, that much is clear. The USS Nimitz is being kept around for one or more military objectives that will come into better focus as we move deeper into 2026.

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