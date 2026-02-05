The Pentagon continues building up its forces in the Middle East, even as the U$$A, Inc. engages Iran in negotiations in Muscat-Oman, the day after tomorrow.

In view of the huge military force being arrayed against them, and with the illustrative backdrop of the military action against Venezuela last month, the Iranians will no doubt view with a very jaundiced eye any proposals that the Trump adminstration may put forward in Muscat. How could they forget that just last year they suffered a very damaging sneak attack by Israel - - precisely when they were engaged in negotiations with the Trump administration! A sneak attack that, by the way, immediately led to a very violent, 12-day war with Israel.

No, Tehran is assuredly on guard, the more so as they are reading the same news as everyone else, that with every passing day, the Pentagon forces in the region grow larger and larger.

Yesterday, the destroyer USS Truxton departed Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia, allegedly en route to the Middle East.

Military press reports are additionally reporting that the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier battle group, which left port last month, is due to imminently transit the Suez Canal and take up station in the Arabian Sea, along with the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships.

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt also left port in San Diego on this past January 14th. According to military press reports it is conducting exercises in the Pacific Ocean.

Its next mission has not yet been publicly revealed.

