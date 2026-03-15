US Marines Plan To Fight In The Persian Gulf
It Will Not End Well
One of my readers has just written to me to say that the plans of the U$$A, Inc. to seize Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf will have very disruptive effects globally.
I replied:
» I know the plan. I have openly discussed this on my blog over the last week.
The French and U$$A-ers will try to storm the Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island with thousands of marines and a whole flotilla of warships. That will happen sometime in the next 7 to 30 days.
It will be very ugly and very bloody. The Iranians are going to slaughter a bunch of French/U$$A-er troops, and sink warships/shoot down more warplanes.
Very litle will be moving out of the Persian Gulf for weeks, months, or maybe for a year or more. Practically no petroleum, no natural gas, no fertilizer.
This is a sledge hammer blow to the world economy - - including to the U$$A, Inc./CONUS with a delay of several weeks. It will get more severe as the war grinds on.
The U$$A, Inc./red-white-and-blue Satanic proxy, and Israel, have opened the gates of Hell.
People all over the world will die by the millions from hunger/starvation, unemployment, failure of the global economy, no money, secondary wars that will break out in the coming months, etc.
God help us all if the Israeli and “red-white-and-blue” monsters decide to start dropping nukes, because all Hell will break loose, way above and beyond the global chaos that they have already set in motion. »
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