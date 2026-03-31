Well, now, don’t you know that so-called “President” Donald Trump has just publicly blurted out the quiet part. His huge new ballroom, now under construction where the East Wing of the White House formerly stood, is in reality just the surface floor of a massive, underground military complex, presently being built right beneath the ballroom.

Please see this 20-second video: https://edition.cnn.com/2026/03/30/us/video/trump-ballroom-military-complex-vrtc-ldn-digvid

Of course, the U$$A military already has numerous military bases and many underground facilities all over the CONUS/U$$A, Inc., and in many other countries. Not least of these facilities is the Pentagon building itself, which sprawls over many acres and includes a major, subterranean complex. So why does the Pentagon need yet another “massive, underground military complex” - - right beneath the new White House Ballroom, no less?

Why ??!! For what ??!!

What will be happening down in the massive, underground military complex, while the music is pumping in the ballroom above, and hundreds of people are frolicking on the dance floor? Exactly who will be down there, doing what, with and/or to whom?

And by the way, since the Eisenhower administration at least (in the 1950s), there has been a not-so-secret, very deep labyrinth of tunnels, rooms, corridors, elevator shafts, etc. way down beneath the White House. The U$$A Army Corps of Engineers, the Kiewit Corporation, Bechtel, the Navy Seabees, et al., have been busy as beavers over the last several decades, down in the classified levels far below the White House, and other areas in and around Washington-DC.

This is another way of saying that the so-called DEEP STATE is not a mere metaphor or idle figure of speech. Oh, no, it’s a concrete reality, a very hard, subterranean (and also subsea) fact.

To the instant point, in the mid-1960s a very good friend of mine was completely unexpectedly taken underground by the Secret Service to the 16th level under the White House, for mysterious reasons which she never understood at all, and which were never explained to her by anyone, least of all by the Secret Service. When she told me about her experience, it was my first time hearing about the deep levels beneath the White House. I didn’t know what to make of what she told me in 1990/1991, and still do not. But I do know now that the subterranean warren beneath the White House is very extensive; and far exceeds the puny little “movie set” building that sits on the surface at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

I’ve since talked/communicated with other women who have been taken underground into strange facilities, and who have improbably been permitted to live and talk about what they have experienced, at least to a degree.

One of these women is Christa Tilton. See here for her story, at least part of it:

https://www.xaluannews.com/modules.php?name=News&file=article&sid=3199620

I’ve had multiple conversations with Christa Tilton. I’ve met her face to face. For what it’s worth, I am persuaded that something highly strange has happened to her, along the lines of what she has publicly articulated: that there is a mysterious, underground base in New Mexico (or very likely more than one) where E.T./nonhuman entities work with very highly secretive/compartmentalized/Special Access Program/U$$A military units on scifi-like, ongoing projects that are mind-bending/reality bending/illegal/immoral/unethical/biological-genetics altering/anti-human/anti-God.

For me, this sort of thing explains a huge part of the multi-trillion dollar, decades-long coverup of the massive, ongoing, Top Secret undersea/underground base and tunnel construction project(s), and the related, equally secretive E.T./UFO programs.

It’s all so massively out of control and demonic/anti-human/anti-God that the truth cannot be publicly revealed by the guilty.

Satanic, CIA-mind control programs play an enormous role in these matters. I was contacted by one woman who was sold by her father! into one of these horrific CIA, sexual abuse and MK-Ultra, mind-control programs as a small child. One episode she recounted to me featured a secret, underground base in Virginia to which she was brought as a little girl, and a high-level politician from Texas who was there to “observe.” What she had to endure is grotesque in the extreme.

Again and again, high level politicians and uniformed military officers were/are involved in these stories. It’s horrid. The demonic rot pervades the entire “system” in the U$$A, Inc.

The Epstein Affair is just one part of what is going on. How many murdered children’s bones litter the seafloor around Epstein Island?

The majority of the U$$A, Inc. power structure, from the city/county level, right on up to the Congress/Federal Courts/White House are in on it to some extent. Many know about what is going on, or at the least suspect something, and remain silent; while still others actively participate in the horror.

Satan itself rules the CONUS/Pentagon/U$$A, Inc. If you have not grasped that, then you have not understood anything at all, and are profoundly ignorant by willful, self-imposed choice.

As another example, consider the story of Katy Groves, which I take very seriously. She fits the pattern of women who have been taken into secret, underground facilities, and who have then been permitted to live to tell the tale.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVMwqOSCWHu

From what I can make out, these Satanic, red-white-and-blue monsters can only proceed with their multi-trillion dollar, decades-long, highly demonic, subterranean/subsea agenda(s) if they have either the overt or tacit assent of the human population at large. They obtain this tacit assent by letting a certain number of people who are taken into their reprehensible programs, to survive and talk and write about their experiences on the woo-woo fringes of public discourse, on small podcasts, late night radio shows, and obscure Internet websites - - with the mostly passive, largely uncaring silence of the general public.

That serves the purposes of the demonic monsters as public notice. And under their demonic law, in which overwhelming public silence equates to legal assent to their demonic activities, the Satanist factions in the government/military/secret societies proceed largely unabated and unthwarted with thir diabolical agenda(s).

Uncle Sam’s Underground Texas Snuff Factory - - Katy Groves Speaks Out

Which brings us back again to the unsettling story of Katy Groves, and her account of a hideous, government/military “snuff factory” in an underground base in central Texas, allegedly about a 45-minute drive from the Austin area.

This location could fit the known, underground base beneath the Robert Gray Army Airfield at Fort Hood-Texas, or perhaps also underground military facilities in the San Antonio area.

In any event, she relates being taken a great many times to an underground facility in Texas where she was raped, and saw others being abused/tortured/killed, and filmed for sale on the underground, Satanic, snuff movie market. And - - please pay attention - - politicans and military officers were/are involved. Her video is not long. I believe her. Watch:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVMwqOSCWHu

I think this partly explains the war against Iran, as a great, blood sacrifice distraction for the global masses. Because of the Epstein Affair revelations, more and more people were/are becoming aware of the sorts of grotesque, Hell activities going on underground. D. Trump, other politicians, military officers, Wall Street and Hollywood bigshots, famous multi-billionaire wheelers and dealers, as well as secret societies such as: Skull & Bones Chapter 322/Knights of Malta/33rd Degree Freemasons/International Order of St. Hubertus/etc. are deeply implicated, so they are unleashing Hell on Earth, by igniting the fuze to World War III in the Middle East.

Buy my books on undersea and underground bases and inform yourself:

Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases

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