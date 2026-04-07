I noticed that this video today with Retired Maj. Gen. GD Bakshi of the Indian Army is entitled: Maj Gen GD Bakshi Slams Trump For Desperately Seeking Offramp After Humiliating Failure In Iran

Notice the video’s prominent “Humiliating Failure in Iran” wording. GD Bakshi is an experienced military man. He knows what he is talking about.

My lexical scrying a couple of weeks before the war even began explicitly foretold a humiliating (click that hyperlink) outcome for the U$$A, Inc. military And now words like humiliating and humiliation are appearing more and more in the titles of videos, blog articles, and online commentary about the war against Iran.

I fully expect militarily dominated and similar words and phrases, such as military domination, to also appear in the coming days/weeks/months in the global, public word flow describing the war against Iran - - exactly as my blind lexical scrying of mid-February foresaw.

The slaughter of what may have been way more than one hundred U$$A, so-called “Special Forces” in the Iranian desert a few days ago is just one incident of more to come.

The Pentagon is trying to spin the spectacularly failed operation in the global news cycle, but from my reading the Iranians physically destroyed at least two C-130s, as many as six (or eight or more?) helicopters, two or three fighter jets - - and an unknown, possibly large number of U$$A military personnel.

To be very clear, the U$$A military command sent a major “Special Forces Operation” deep into central Iran, and the IRGC were laying for them. The Iranians had sussed out the operation - - gee, what a surprise! - - and wiped out a lot of the Pentagon’s mostest and bestest personnel and aircraft in a deadly hail of bullets, anti-aircraft missiles and rockets.

And now, Donald Trumpenstein is all over the Internet, TV, radio and newspapers saying that he is going to bomb Iran back to the Stone Age, that he is going to wipe out every bridge and power station in Iran, that he is going to wipe out Iranian civilization. He is going to “reign” (sic) down Hell on Iran. Thus thundereth the Satanic Trumpenstein Monster from his White House in Mordor-on-Potomac.

These are war crimes under international law, for which the penalty is public execution by: a) firing squad, or b) a hangman’s noose.

At the same time, the headlines today inform that the Israelis are bombing railroads and railway stations all over Iraq. These are also war crimes.

In response, the Iranians have unleashed yet more missile attacks all over the region against petroleum, petrochemical, military and other targets and infrastructure, including water desalinization, and sewage treatment plants.

All while D. Trumpenstein insanely bellows to the world on social media: “Open the fucking Strait you crazy bastards!”

When the reality is that the Hormuz Strait was open for global commerce. The closure of the Strait came hard on the heels of the sneak attack by the Jews and Pentagangsters on Iran. So in a real sense, D. Trumpenstein’s own deranged ignorance closed the Strait!

And now he is threatening to destroy an entire country if they do not immediately surrender to his maniacal whims, and undo what he himself has done in a spiteful fit of self-destructive stupidity.

REALLY? ??!!

Not surprisingly, the Iranians have replied that they have been attacked, and that they have not yet finished returning fire; that they will cease fighting when they have successfully concluded defending the Iranian people and their national territory, and not before.

So the war will continue until the Iranians determine that they have adequately defended their honor and territorial integrity against existential, Jewish/Pentagon perfidy and treachery.

The obvious lesson for the Jews/Pentagon is: a) surrender, b) go home, and c) leave your bloody, grubby hands off of the Iranian people and the nation of Iran.

Buy my books on undersea and underground bases and inform yourself:

Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases

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