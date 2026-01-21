The U$$A, Inc. is right on the verge of a very violent, bloody, fractious, confused, destructive, nation-ending Civil War 2.0. Lots of prophets/visionaries/psychics, and even present company have been shown that this is coming. And sure enough, you can see it steadily rounding into view in real life. It could have easily been avoided, but now it probably will not be. There’s way too much money in death, destruction and violence for the Dark Side of the Force; who are playing both sides of the upcoming Civil War 2.0 like a fiddle, for their own, narrow, nefarious, political and financial interests. They plan to make big bank - - trillions of shekels. They are wringing their hands in anticipation even now: so much slaughter to carry out, and so little time.

It appears that Civil War 2.0 will occur more or less simultaneously with other major events:

invasion/annexation of Greenland by Mordor-on-Potomac war against Iran by Mordor-on-Potomac invasion and occupation of Cuba by Mordor-on-Potomac ongoing criminal piracy by Mordor-on-Potomac of oil tankers on the high seas, because, well, you know --- free oil possible war against/annexation of at least part(s) of Canada - - Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, British Columbia, and maybe the Maritime Provinces; Ontario and Quebec are probably not as desirable for Mordor-on-Potomac, but as long as there is loot to be had, who knows? some sort of military occupation of Venezuela by Mordor-on-Potomac possible outright annexation of Ecuador by Mordor-on-Potomac possible invasion/annexation of Panama by Mordor-on-Potomac and other batshit crazy stuff done by Mordor-on-Potomac - - like launching a nuke at Moscow? militarily invading Kaliningrad? firing 100 cruise missiles at St. Petersburg? collapse in value of the U$$A, Inc. “dollar” to worthless, toilet paper status fractious collapse of the so-called “political system” of the U$$A, Inc. military invasion of the CONUS? - - by the Chinese and/or Russians tremendous geological upheaval: Cascadia/New Madrid/San Andreas earthquakes; visionsaries/prophets/psychics are seeing massively deadly/destructive events tsunamis/floods: psychics/prophets/visionaroes are being inwardly shown huge tsunamis and floods that will roll hundreds of miles inland in many regions of the CONUS

Like D. Trump says, he’s the Prez and Comando in Chief, limited only by his own moral compass, which seems to be madly pointing straight at a huge cesspit full of stupidity and horrific carnage.

Trump put this out on social media last night: https://cms.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/canadamap.jpg

See that map in the background? That’s straight out of the Technate of America playbook.

Compare and contrast with the Technate of America map from 1940:

https://bostonraremaps.com/inventory/technocracy-inc-technate-of-america-1940/

Just to underscore the nature of what is coming, Trump also posted the following image to social media last night:

https://assets.zerohedge.com/s3fs-public/inline-images/greenlandflag.jpg

Strangely, Hauptobergruppenreichskaiser Hegseth is nowhere to be seen. But Trump’s reliable chamberlains, “Doughboy Face” JD Vance and L’il Marco Rubio, are standing there, right by his side.

Greenland today, Cuba tomorrow, Panama the day after that, parachute the 101st Airborne into Maracaibo and the Orinoco Belt in February, annex Canada in March, and unleash the Coast Guard to illegally seize 100 more oil tankers on the high seas.

Run up the Jolly Roger pirate flag!! And by the way, doesn’t the Jolly Roger look an awful lot like the emblem of the Deep State, Skull and Bones secret society at Yale University? \sarcasm\

Saith the Trumpster to itself: “Is life great or what ??!!”

I’m telling you that we are watching the unfolding in real life of a plan that is at least a century old. For all we know, the plan goes back even further than that, seeing as the Romans, Phoenicians and others were aware thousands of years ago of the land across the Atlantic Ocean.

My unsolicited advice: get out of the CONUS/U$$A, Inc. if you can. It isn’t that it has a bad future - - it has NO future. You should leave with all due alacrity and purpose ten years ago. Yeah, you should already be gone, many years ago. Think of the CONUS/U$$A, Inc. as a huge, cancerous turd that is going to be flushed straight to God’s almighty sewers of everlasting infamy.

What’s that you say? You’re going to fight hard to make the turd great again? You’ll kill to make the turd great again?

Oh, Dear God. <sigh>

Where to go? Paraguay, Uruguay, Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, i.e., somewhere in the Southern Hemisphere (but not Australia or New Zealand). Stay away from the coastline and low elevations - - major tsunamis and floods are a real danger. The whole world is going to be rocked in every way by what is coming. You will want to look for a country that is relatively stable, has agriculture and is far away from the CONUS/U$$A, Inc. Blend in and go native ASAP; or stay where you are and reap the dreadful consequences of being a U$$A-er.

I have been writing for a long time that the CONUS/U$$A, Inc. will be going down, and that’s the truth. It is going to be stunning, horrific.

