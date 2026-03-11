A couple of weeks before the war against Iran began, I posted the following blog article:

https://richardsauder.substack.com/p/its-going-to-be-humiliating

……. in which I wrote:

“I did some blind lexical scrying, wherein I posed a question, and then scrolled through a lengthy list of thousands of lexical items, without looking at the list, stopping when it seemed that the list had “selected” the word that was the best answer to my question.

“I repeatedly asked: The word on this list that best describes the outcome for the Pentagon forces of the upcoming war against Iran is ….. ?

“I received the following responses:

“humiliating - - (is the Pentagon about to get its hind parts handed to it on a sterling silver serving platter?)

“dominated - - (see above for clarification)

“precapitalist - - (now this is sobering; is the vaunted Pentagon war machine going to be utterly, ruinously blasted back to an earlier era of bygone centuries?)”

D. Trump’s Humiliating War Disaster

What a shock! - - things are shaping up just as my blind linguistic scrying foretold.

First of all, the war is far from completed, notwithstanding D. Trump’s incoherent blubbering about it being very complete, or some such preposterous nonsense. On the contrary, it seems that it has only begun. The Iranians are publicly stating that they will fight as long and hard as necessary to defeat the Israelis and the U$$A, Inc.-ers. Whether that will be another week, a couple of months, or a year or two remains to be seen.

There is no denying that Iran is being hit very hard by the combined military might of the Pentagon and Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The level of damage, death and destruction being inflicted on the people and infrastructure of Iran is extreme, punishing.

And yet the Iranian military forces continue to fire away at Israel and the Pentagon forces with devastating effect, day and night. Pentagon bases in the region have been hammered hard, as has the petroleum industry infrastructure across the Middle East.

There is a propagandistic, news media fog surrounding the truth of what is happening.

But enough information is leaking through to know that the damage in Tel Aviv and Haifa is very heavy. A lot of the Iranian missiles are getting through to their targets, apparently because the IDF has run out of interceptors, and cannot defend against incoming, Iranian missile barrages.

Another indicator that the battle is going badly for the Pentagon and IDF is that three more aircraft carrier battle groups are being sent to the Eastern Mediterranean and Arabian Sea:

Charles de Gaulle (France)

HMS Prince of Wales (Britain)

USS George HW Bush (U$$A, Inc.)

In addition, two French helicopter carriers are deploying. The U$$A, Inc. Navy has also deployed two amphibious battle groups to the Iran war:

USS Bataan Ampibious Assault Ship

USS Carter Hall Dock Landing Ship

Naturally, a full complement of protective frigates, destroyers and submarines is accompanying these large warships to the war zone. The bottom line is that the war is far from over, if all this additional naval power is being sent into the region.

Please understand that these ships are certainly carrying thousands of marines, of the sort that go ashore by helicopter or landing craft, and aggressively storm beaches.

It looks to me that the Pentagon and a couple of its NATO allies are planning to go to war in the Strait of Hormuz; and/or on and around Kharg Island, just off the coast of Iran, in the Persian Gulf. Iran ships about 90% of the petroleum that it exports to the world through Kharg Island. Approximately 20% of the total global petroleum supply transits the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pentagon/NATO/IDF will therefore obviously want to seize by military force and control both of these critical petroleum nodes.

Buzz in recent days about possibly deploying the 82nd Airborne Division from Ft. Bragg to the Middle East further buttresses the idea that the war is going badly for the Pentagon and IDF, and that they will in the coming weeks catastrophically escalate the conflict by sending thousands of marines ashore in southeastern Iran to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, and parachuting thousands of airborne troops onto and around Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.

The reason that I think they will do these things, or at least try to, is that if the Pentagon/NATO/IDF do not ~ well, it’s game, set and match, and Iran decisively wins the war.

Gasoline and aviation fuel prices are already rising higher. Let the war continue for weeks - - or months/years? - - longer and it’s the end of industrial civilization as we have known it. Very few people can pay $8 or $10 per gallon (or more?) to tank up their car. Trucking lines, bus lines, airlines, railroads, farmers, and more will be forced out of business either by lack of sufficient fuel, or inability to purchase fuel at too dear a price to remain in operation.

The implications are staggering - - for grocery stores, for agriculture, for heavy truck transport, for gas stations, for public transportation by bus/train/airline, for home heating, for international supply chains, for everything. Modern civilization relies completely on a wide suite of readily available petroleum products and distillates. Abruptly take away 20% of all of that from the global economy and big trouble will ensue. It’s guaranteed.

Do you have a horse cart and the horse to pull it? - - as well as the means to defend said horse and cart against all comers with violent intent?

Conclusion

Although you would never guess it from the propagandistic slop that the mainstream, legacy news media are putting out these days, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz guarantees the end of the twin monsters known as a) Israel, and b) the so-called “USA.”

Both are going down hard.

The Pentagon may airdrop thousands of paratroops on Kharg Island, or send thousands of marines storming ashore in southeastern Iran. But if I have figured that out, then the Iranians have also tumbled to the plan, and are prepared.

The Pentagon/NATO/IDF have to use military force to open up the Strait of Hormuz, or they have lost the war, and the Israeli, European and U$$A, Inc. economies will crash to preindustrial levels, for want of affordable, or sufficient, gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, transmission fluid, motor oil, axle grease, etc.

Take away affordable petroleum, and in sufficient amounts, and the wheels of commerce slow and halt. It’s going to get grim.

D. Trump is arrogant, ignorant, vain, stupid, hugely incompetent, and an overweening war whore.

I told you that his policies were guaranteed to result in major warfare. And sure enough.

Venezuela, Iran - - with Greenland, Canada and Cuba yet to come. As far as that goes, the Pentagon has special forces fighting in Ecuador right now.

This much is true: the U$$A, Inc. is going down, with the bloviating fat man from (*)ew! York City at the helm.

