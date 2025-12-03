D. Trump could order the release of a flood of J. Epstein evidence. He very publicly promised more than once that he would, but he won’t. He hasn’t yet, and he never will. He is simply lying through his teeth.

Trump and a whole host of his multibillionaire buddies, Hollywood notables, Wall Street and political figures, Silicon Valley and A.I. bigshots, and more are caught up in the J. Epstein blackmail business. They’re in it up to their eyebrows.

It’s the ancient cult of Moloch, of Baal, of young child/baby/infant murder, sacrifice, cannibalism and blood drinking. This goes way past dallying with seventeen year old teenage girls, to crimes/assaults/abuse so grimly horrific that the imagination quails at the prospect.

It’s how the world runs, and has for thousands of years.

Jim Stone covered a lot of this in past years on his websites, jimstone.is and voterig.com, but after repeated, serious threats/attempts against his life, he has gone to ground somewhere in Mexico and is no longer publicly blogging.

Meanwhile, in Washington-DC, D. Trump wants a new, White House Ballroom - - 90,000 square feet as he has publicly said. It will cost hundreds of millions of dollars and is now under construction. If you calculate the simple, plane geometry that’s a space 90 ft. x 1,000 ft. There is nowhere near that much available real estate where the East Wing of the White House used to be. Even if you make the floor plan 90 ft. x 100 ft. to fit the available surface area, that’s still ten times too small - - unless there are nine additional subterranean levels, hidden beneath the ballroom’s ground level, going down and down deep underground.

While the noisy, drunken merriment is going on, on the ground floor, what would be happening in the hidden, subterranean levels?

If you think that I am attributing nefarious motives to D. Trump, I am. He is demonic, a pathological liar, an obscenely multibillionaire self-enriching thief, and a compulsive warmonger.

Please donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C

