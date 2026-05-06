I see that the New Jersey Tpk. has set regular gasoline prices at $4.48 per gallon. Diesel is at $5.67. The Iran war is reigniting after a lull in the action for a few weeks. That means that an already very bad situation is fixing to plummet totally out of control. Get yourself as ready as you can. Hell is coming to breakfast.

There is no doubt that we are witnessing a global, Satanic plot play out in real time. The intention on the part of the billionaire class, with which/whom the Donald Trump regime is infested, is to wantonly kill millions and billions of people by any and all means possible: abject poverty, hunger/starvation/famine, deadly thirst/lack of clean water, lack of money, disease/plague, warfare, violent crime, floods and tsunamis, seismic/tectonic shifts, catastrophic storms, collapse of governments, heat waves/cold snaps, etc.

All of this is being orchestrated by a disgusting rogues’ gallery of homicidal/genocidal demons feigning to be an organic part of the human species. They are not.

They are something other, something apart.

Herewith, my analysis of so-called Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, who is dragging millions down to Hell:

A strutting and preening cock-of-the-walk, brimful of overweening ambition and hubris, with a world-class quotient of dishonesty to match; yielding an entity whose psyche is inwardly riven by irreconcilable faultlines of bluster, braggadocio and profound shame; and thus a dry drunk, spiralling ever downward, impossibly yearning to fill its interior personal void with booze.

It’s Shakespearean. The drama all but writes itself.

Not to worry, the dénouement is going to be brutally savage.

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Please buy my books on undersea and underground bases and inform yourself!

Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases

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