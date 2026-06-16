Isn’t it wonderful!!! The U$$A, Inc. and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding two days ago to begin sixty days of negotiations to wind down the conflict in the Persian Gulf region, just as D. Trump promised - - except, once again D. Trump has made a pompous public proclamation that, in reality, has not yet concretely occurred.

As of this day there is no conclusive diplomatic or military accord, and the Persian Gulf remains tense and closed to most cargo and tanker ship traffic.

Now, it is certainly likely that on/in some near future day, week, month or year the Persian Gulf conflict will decisively draw to an end. After all, nothing lasts forever.

But as regards D. Trump’s latest assertions, it is very much a case for me of fool me once, shame on you; fool me thirty-nine times, shame on me.

I therefore have to see hard proof, over a decently long stretch of time, before I believe anything that D. Trump says. He has much too long a record of backstabbing and lying, about everything, to be implictly believed or trusted in serious matters of war and peace.

Over the last few months and weeks he has repeatedly vacillated between saying that a) he wants peace, and b) threatening to wipe Iran off the map, to effectively obliterate the country and everyone in it. So please forgive my healthy skepticism.

But even if the Persian Gulf opens for business again in the near future, tremendous damage has already been done to countries and infrastructure in that region, as well as great harm to scores of countries outside of the Persian Gulf. Gasoline, diesel fuel and other petroleum distillates will be in short supply in the coming weeks and months in many countries, due to the months-long shutdown of oil tanker traffic coming out of the Persian Gulf.

Of course, that assumes that one or more of the warring parties does/do not resume or continue military hostilities, effectively sabotaging a potential, sixty-day, negotiated end to the war; and thereby further worsening an already grave, international crisis.

The sense I get is that:

a) the war has not ended just yet, and

b) the huge, knock-on, international effects of this war on the global economy, political order and agricultural production very much remain to be seen, as they play out over the next year.

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Underwater and Underground Bases

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