I live in Ecuador, which frankly is a so-called “failed state.” It’s a country in name only.

The grim reality is something else entirely. This is true of many, so-called “countries.” A good case can be made that the geopolitical entity called Ecuador is in reality a series of ruthless criminal mafias brutally acting behind a fake façade. I don’t think the antiquated, Westphalian notion of nation-states, a concept that we are taught in schools and universities, even applies to places like Ecuador, Israel, the Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Mexico, the Ukraine - - and a very long list of other places called “countries” or “nation-states.”

In the case of Ecuador, the so-called President was not even born here - - he was born in Miami, and educated at four expensive, private universities in the U$$A, Inc.: Harvard University, Northwestern University, George Washington University and New York University. He is the scion of a billionaire family, born to tremendous wealth, who has probably not done a hard day of work in his life.

A very partial listing of the criminal mafias that constitute the power structure of Ecuador goes something like this:

Roman Catholic Church

Narco-cartels

Central Bank of Ecuador (subsidiary/affiliate of the Federal Reserve system in New York City/Washington-DC)

Multi-billion dollar money laundering networks (banks/financial cooperatives/shell companies of all sorts/cavernous empty “shopping malls”/preposterously priced real estate/etc.)

IMF/World Bank/Inter-American Development Bank

Spanish Royal Family

CIA/U$$A, Inc. Embassy in Quito

Foreign mining/extractive interests (copper/gold/petroleum/rainforest timber/fish and other seafood)

Human Traffickers

The so-called govenment is riddled with criminal corruption, incompetence, larcenous/lazy bureaucrats, with numerous cases of politicians/judges/bureaucrats with ties to organized criminal groups.

On the ecological front the Amazon forest in Ecuador is being decimated. It’s being cut down and destroyed. The bulldozers and chainsaws are grinding right now. I lived over in the Amazonian region for a solid year, and the situation is hopeless. The public servants (ahem) and agencies charged with environmental protection are mostly on the take/receiving money under the table to look the other way. The rainforest and everything in it is going, going, gone. I used to see big stacks of tons of freshly cut timber sitting out along the main Amazon Highway, waiting for trucks to come and haul it away for sale. Most of it was uncontrolled/illegal cutting of old growth rainforest. There are powerful commercial interests making lucrative bank off of planetcide, and they absolutely do not care. Once the forest and everything in it is destroyed, monetized, sold off, and there are no more magnificent centuries-old trees, orchids, monkeys, butterflies, parrots, frogs, turtles, fish, etc. all that will be left is a desert, devoid of the vibrant biodiversity that used to be there.

One of the other big issues that goes practically unmentioned, even within Ecuador, is the rape of Ecuadorean waters by foreign, factory fishing fleets, in coastal waters and also farther out in the open sea and within the Galapagos archipelago. Most of these vessels are part of huge, Chinese factory fishing fleets that roam the world’s seas.

Hundreds of vessels put out miles of nets and fish hooks and pull in tons of seafood: fish, sharks, squid, turtles, dolphins, everything. When I lived on the coast of Ecuador I used to take long, solitary walks on the beach. I would come upon the carcasses of huge sea turtles and dolphins - - dead and rotting on the strand. They get caught up in the miles of nets and hooks, cannot escape, and drown. When the miles of nets and hooks are winched back to the ships, some of the dead dolphins and sea turtles fall out/off and drift to shore on the tides.

At night, the horizon of the sea off the coast of Ecuador is lit up by the lights from these numerous ships. You can see them strung out, one after the other, from north to south. There are a great many of them. This has been going on for years.

The government agencies - - fish and wildlife, Coast Guard, Navy, environmental agencies - - do next to nothing. They don’t even make a show of wringing their hands in exasperation. I assume that the Chinese are bribing everyone from the so-called “President”, to National Assemblymen, provincial bureaucrats, Coast Guard and Navy officers, and more. A lot of people are taking their under-the-table cut of the action to look the other way.

Because what is going on is a massive, years-long, multi-billion dollar violation of the waters, ecology, fisheries and maritime laws of Ecuador, while the so-called government does practically nothing about it. The United Nations in New York City sees, does and says nothing about what is happening. The entire government structure on this planet is massively criminally corrupt - - in so-called Ecuador, in the United Nations in New York City, and everywhere else. The thoroughgoing criminality is seamless.

Is it criminal to kill the oceans?

Yes, it is. It’s a great, planetary crime, but it’s happening as you read these words.

I repeat: so-called Ecuador is a series of criminal mafias, and many there be who are in on the criminal action.

What’s Really Happening in the Ocean’s “Dark Zones”

Johnny Harris and Christophe have put together a masterful documentary that precisely deals with the extinction of the sea in and around the Galapagos Islands and the coastal waters of Ecuador. It’s 31:11 minutes long and well worth an attentive viewing. Find it here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tuS1LLOcsI

The Galapagos archipelago in theory is a protected, international, marine life sanctuary.

But those are just words on paper. In reality, the entire, richly biodiverse sector of the Pacific Ocean in and around the Galapagos Islands. and off the coast of Ecuador, is being scrubbed of sea life.

Watch the documentary closely and see how the workers on the ships are abused and exploited. They are essentially held in bondage, under harsh labor conditions.

There are two great crimes underway:

the slave conditions of the workers

the immense/industrial destruction of the sea life

It’s very sobering. We live on a dying, slave planet, on which many millions of people are held in bondage, under grim living conditions, at the same time that the great/ancient forests and vast seas on this world are being sterilized of life.

I am not saying that this is bad. I’m saying that it is downright Satanic. This global system is Satanic.

