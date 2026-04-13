Well, I see that the “negotiations” in Pakistan between the U$$A, Inc. and Iran collapsed and failed.

Donald Trump sent JD Vance and two Jewish, real estate billionaires from (*)ew! York City - - neither of whom are trained diplomats by the way; they’re just two, greedy, stupid, filthy rich, (*)ew! York City Jews - - to negotiate on his behalf, and they could not get it done. The talks were a spectacular failure.

I know, I know - - what a surprise, right ??!! \sarcasm\

So the war will grind on, and worsen. Economist and market analyst, Martin Armstrong, says that his model indicates that there will be years of this war, not months. I am inclined to agree. I see nothing to indicate that hostilities will suddenly terminate in the near term. The Pentagon continues to send in more troops, warships and warplanes to the region. The Jews continue their genocidal savagery in Lebanon and Gaza, in addition to their war against Iran.

It’s all a recipe for military, economic, political and societal disaster.

And now, D. Trump, who only days ago was throwing a hysterical, hissy fit on social media, ordering the Iranians, or anyone, to open up the Strait of Hormuz, which by the way is closed as a direct consequence of his decision to go to war against Iran, has suddenly ordered the U$$A, Inc. Navy to militarily blockade the Strait of Hormuz, and not let any ships in or out.

None of this makes any sense. Whatever/whoever is behind that “Donald Trump” CIA-rubber mask is mentally unhinged, dumb, senseless.

I’m telling you point blank that D. Trump is dangerously stupid, criminally corrupt and incompetent.

Suddenly I am not alone in this assessment.

I never thought that I would find myself in agreement with ex-CIA Director John Brennan on almost anything, but in recent days he has very publicly called Donald Trump a pathological liar, deeply corrupt and incompetent. I have many differences with John Brennan, but I cannot disagree with his evaluation of Trump.

And Jeffrey Sachs, the well known, world-class economist, in recent days has very publicly called D. Trump an impulsive, stupid old man, who is way out of his depth.

There again, I couldn’t agree more. What Jeffrey Sachs is saying is completely in line with my own analysis.

Bottom line? - - there will be more war, serious war, with a bloviating, corrupt, thoroughly dishonest, incompetent, absolute idiot at the helm of the U$$A, Inc.

I’ve been pointing this out/predicting this for a long time, and now it’s happening. Sadly, it will get worse.

The U$$A, Inc. is going down; it is being chopped off at the knees. For all of you who voted for Trump, who are now saying that this is not what you voted for - - please just stop it.

This is exactly what you voted for. Trump always has been an incompetent, greedy, not-very-bright, serial lying, (*)ew! York City conman.

As a result of his insane policies, tremendous suffering and calamity are in the global pipeline for billions of people.

With the closure of the Persian Gulf, supplies and prices of agricultural fertilizer, gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel are already being impacted in countries across the world. Prices of gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as of a variety of food items, are rising here in Ecuador, where I live. I’m already paying more for blueberries, eggs, peanut butter, avocados, coffee - - anywhere from 10% to 75% more, depending on the item. This rapid, food price inflation will get much worse.

What happens when the price of diesel fuel becomes too expensive for the operators of the many thousands of buses on which ordinary Ecuadoreans rely for everyday transport? And likewise, too expensive for heavy, over the road, cargo trucks that deliver everything from carrots, bananas and potatoes, to auto parts, vehicle tires, furniture, lumber, sacks of cement and bricks? And for farmers’ John Deere and New Holland tractors? What then? The national economy, agricultural production, daily commerce, and much of the work force’s daily transportation depend on the operation of those buses/trucks/tractors. If the buses/trucks/tractors stop running, Ecuador and numerous other, 2nd and 3rd world countries all over the world will dissolve into chaos.

What happens when the higher price and diminished availability of fertilizer/diesel fuel/animal feed diminishes national production of cheese, eggs, chicken, corn, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, rice, peanuts, beans, beets, onions, tomatoes and other basic foods which form the bulk of the daily cuisine? What happens when millions of people cannot get enough food to eat? Or cannot afford to buy the food that is available, because it costs more money than they have in their wallets? What then?

Every week that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the global situation grows more dire. It’s extremely serious.

Donald Trump has now ordered the U$$A, Inc. Navy to militarily blockade the Strait of Hormuz. This is the complete opposite of the policy that he was advocating only a few days ago.

You can’t make this stuff up. The constantly changing, contradictory, genocidal policies are being issued and put in place by darkly evil forces from the deep Hell realms.

Satanists are running this show. I’m perfectly serious.

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Buy my books on undersea and underground bases and inform yourself:

Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases

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