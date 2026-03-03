It’s only day four of the war against Iran, which began with the slaughter of 120 little girls in a girls’ elementary school in Minab-Iran. The precise number of dead varies, depending on the source. I’ve read figures as high as 175 dead, which presumably would also include teachers, administrators, school staff, and people in neighboring houses and shops. Here are some overhead views of people turning out to mourn the little girls’ deaths, or at least a lot of them. No doubt some of them were vaporized by the missile’s impact and detonation, leaving no body to be recovered and buried. Imagine the unbearable trauma for the girls who somehow survived.

https://t.me/Middle_East_Spectator/29555

Who cannot help but be disgusted by this wanton murder of little school children by Jewish “warriors” and Pentagon “warriors”? An elementary school was targeted for destruction. That is just vile. If that is what Israel and the Pentagon are about, then f*ck them both to the bottomless pits of Hell; neither regime deserves to physically survive.

Yeah, sign up to join the military to blow little childen to bits in countries on the other side of the world, because they are a threat to ‘Murky’s civilizational values. \sarcasm\ F*ck Donald Trump, Bibi Natanyahu and that little alcoholic bantam rooster, Pete Hegseth.

For what it’s worth, that view is clearly the precise attitude that the Iranian military is taking. For illustration, here’s a 19 second video clip of what Iran did yesterday to the Pentagon base in Bahrain:

https://x.com/Tasnimnews_EN/status/2028680006784762229

That is a merciless ballistic missile salvo. I see no air defense. The Iranians are firing and striking targets at will. Does this mean that the Pentagon forces have already run out of air defense missiles, and that from now on Pentagon “warriors” will be exposed like fish in a barrel, or turkeys at a turkey shoot?

Whoever was still on that base either got turned into a red mist, or if they survived, are now so traumatized that they are incoherent.

The Pentagon says that six U$$A, Inc. military personnel have been killed so far. But that cannot possibly be the truth. The Pentagon death toll is surely far higher. The Iranians are pounding Pentagon bases across a one-thousand-mile front. We have this video of - - one! - - 19 second attack. But there are many such. The Iranians continue firing hundreds of missiles, day and night.

Please note: the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is now claiming that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier has been so badly damaged by Iranian missile fire that it has had to retreat to the southeastern Indian Ocean, far away from the war theatre. If true, the Pentagon and U$$A, Inc. news media are concealing that fact from the public at large.

The Australian Navy has a base at Perth-Australia, directly on the southeastern Indian Ocean. If the Iranians are telling the truth, then it is possible that the USS Abraham Lincoln will put into port at Perth for repairs.

