I really wish it were not so, but D. Trump to this point is doing what I thought he would, and even more.

Chris Hedges has put up the following, apropos image by the political artist/cartoonist, Mr. Fish, on his substack. Click here to see it. The NAZI Brownshirt/SS symbolism wedded to the Trump/fake Christian idolatry succintly depicts the violent insanity that has infected the U$$A, Inc.

D. Trump and his regime have thrown English Common Law, International Law, Maritime Law, Christian Commandments and just about every other kind of law or moral/ethical code out the window. ‘Murika is now a rogue, lawless regime. The evidence for that is plentiful and growing by leaps and bounds. Consider these very recent, salient examples that shamelessly illustrate that point:

Just within the past week, Trump has unleashed his thugs to kidnap Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela and drag him in handcuffs to Federal prison in New York City. This is an ancient tactic used by ruthless empires for thousands of years. For instance, Julius Caesar had Vercingetorix, the conquered King of the Gauls, brought to Rome in chains, where he was imprisoned for several years and then publicly executed - - to show how powerful Julius Caesar and his legions were, of course. Depending on the source Vercingetorix was either decapitated in 49 BC, or garroted in 46 BC. The U$$A, Inc. Navy and Coast Guard have been roaming around the Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean over the past week boarding and seizing by military force a growing number of oil tankers that they allege are violating sanctions that the U$$A, Inc. has unilaterally imposed on Russia and Venezuela. There is a word for this in Maritime Law: piracy. It is a serious crime for which men were publicly hanged by the neck until dead in past centuries. The latest seizures were yesterday in the North Atlantic, 300 miles off the coast of Scotland, and in the Caribbean Sea. Yesterday, Federal agents shot a woman to death in broad daylight in the street in Minneapolis. The Trump regime says that she was a “domestic terrorist” who tried to kill ICE agents who were performing their lawful duty. Scads of people around the world - - including me - - have viewed the video of what happened and have concluded that, on the contrary, she was wantonly, gratuitously murdered by the Feds. Here is the video: https://www.rt.com/news/630714-ice-agents-shoots-woman/video/695ed7592030270c444d4736/ I have watched this video multiple times. What I see is some variety of unprovoked homicide or murder by Federal agents against a woman who, with evident good cause, was attempting to flee armed men/women/”its?” waving a gun at her and attempting to yank open her driver’s side door. The agent who shot her in the face, instantly killing her, should be urgently sought and arrested by law enforcement in Minnesota on applicable homicide or murder charges; and securely caged in the local Minneapolis jail without bond, as a clear and present mortal danger to public order and safety. What is on display in the video is not law enforcement; it’s homicidal thuggery. The Trump regime has today by Presidential decree abruptly withdrawn from 66 different United Nations bodies and international organizations. And why not! The law, ethics, political decorum and any principled adherence to civilized norms are being willy-nilly abandoned in the Trump regime’s mad, violently rogue rush to Amerika über alles! After all, someone has to be the Supreme Sack of Satanic Excrement, and toil in the Devil’s slimy cesspits. Why not D. Trump? It’s a repugnant job in every way, but he loves it so! In the last week or so, Trump and those around him have also talked about military action against and/or annexation of Greenland, Colombia, Cuba, Iran, Mexico, etc. I have been saying and writing for more than a year that D. Trump is not a man of peace, or a gentleman, as some of my readers have ignorantly tried to persuade me for more than a year. On the contrary, he’s an incompetent, compulsively lying, ignorant, criminally corrupt, backstabbing man, and a thorough warmonger, to boot.

In other words, it’s all about power and force, don’t you know. Who’s got the biggest baseball bat? Here is what Stephen Miller, D. Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security, is saying to the news media this week:

We live in a world in which you can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else; but we live in a world, in the real world … that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world.

He’s not just woofing. Five days ago his wife, Katie Miller, put a big map of Greenland on her “X” page, with the design of the U$$A, Inc. flag superimposed on it. Look: https://x.com/KatieMiller/status/2007541679293944266 There is the word, SOON, on top. This illustration clearly reflects the Trump regime’s plans, and was passed to her to publicize to the world on social media.

Based on what Trump and the people around him are saying we can expect more global power moves, against Greenland and Iran for sure, and quite possibly against Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico, Colombia, Syria; not to forget the genocidally shattered/suffering remnants of Gaza and the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Trump is saying this week that the Pentagon absolutely will not put troops on the ground in Venezuela; but he lies with psychopathic aplomb, so who knows what the situation vis-á-vis Venezuela will really be in the coming weeks and months?

In other words, 2026 is the year that the Trump regime has decided to go to war. To be sure, the warring has already begun. It’s not 1898 anymore. It’s 2026, and even small powers like North Korea have a brace of nuclear missiles ready to go.

D. Trump is brashly, violently trampling along, where a more prudent, intelligent, competent man would proceed far more cautiously and circumspectly. But prudence, intelligence, competence and caution are not on Trump’s mental horizon.

Watch out! Past a certain point there will be incoming fire to the CONUS itself.

Please donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025.

