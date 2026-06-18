I want to highlight the recent death of Monika Silva earlier this month, a vociferous anti-corruption activist here in Ecuador, whose body was found with a rope tied around her neck. International justice and human rights organizations are now injecting themselves into the investigation of her obvious murder, because the police and criminal prosecutors here in Ecuador are too corrupt to be trusted. Her body was discovered only about three miles from the family residence of the President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa.

https://cuencahighlife.com/expat-activist-who-challenged-developers-and-government-officials-found-dead-near-montanita/

Not to put too fine a point on it, Daniel Noboa came to power in the months after his outspoken, anti-corruption, presidential candidate rival, Fernando Villavicencio, was very publicly gunned down in the street in Quito, on 9 August 2023, upon exiting a political rally of his supporters.

Daniel Noboa was born in Miami, and received his higher education in a series of elite, expensive universities in Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington-DC. He is a WEF (World Economic Forum) Young Leader, and the scion of a billionaire family, a bona fide, banana exporting tycoon. He’s enormously wealthy and stupid.

Notwithstanding his great wealth and privilege, he is widely disliked/distrusted here in Ecuador. Yet he, and individuals like him, are commonplace in politics all over the world. They are selected for power, not honestly elected, and then placed into positions of influence by the shadow forces that have Humanity and the whole planet in thrall. Dishonestly rigged elections, political parties that are fronts for corruption and criminal factions, public officals taking payments under the table, and public assassination are the ruthless instruments of control.

Death Incorporated

In recent months and years, a whole list of indigenous, environmental and anti-corruption activists, and news reporters have either been killed, or forced to flee Ecuador under threat of being assassinated. The system is murderously mobbed up.

I myself was hit, run over and left for dead in the street in Quito on 6 December 2024. I was inwardly forewarned before the attempt on my life that Dark Forces wanted to kill me, because of the content of my blog articles - - the same blog that you are reading now. I was also warned outwardly during my subsequent hospitalization that the almost fatal attempt on my life was due to my blog articles. I was told through the grapevine that my life was/is in danger, and that I should flee Ecuador to live in another country. Suffice it to say that I absolutely lack the money to do that, so I have not gone anywhere.

Years ago, when I was heavily involved in my underground bases research, one of my high-level sources in the MIC point blank informed me that he had spies everywhere, and that if I got out of line, he could/would have me killed such that my death would appear to be random street crime by a derelict.

And then I was almost killed in a hit and run murder attempt on 6 December 2024. It was extremely emotionally, physically and financially debilitating. Being hit, run over and almost murdered, knocked me back to square one on every level. The pain and damage to my body were intense. I left Quito. I am still rebounding a year and a half later. It has been a painful, slow, ongoing recovery, all while being seriously shadow banned.

That is why I genuinely, very much need and gratefully accept your financial support at this link:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C

One of my CIA-affiliated readers wrote to me in the weeks after the “hit” against me - - yes, the alphabet letter and military agencies read my blog - - and told me that that is the sort of thing that the CIA does to people. I haven’t heard from him since. What a surprise, right? \sarcasm\

Of course, I am well aware of the CIA’s proclivities. He didn’t tell me anything that I didn’t already know. The CIA is infamous/notorious for murders and asassinations, not least in Latin America. It’s a loathsome, reprehensible organization.

What I found interesting about his email is that in the year or two before I was almost killed he had mentioned multiple times that he was coming to Quito to visit me.

In light of what went down, the obvious question is: did he come to Quito? Was he in the car that ran over me, and left me for dead?

He also mentioned multiple times that he wanted me to meet his handler. Was his CIA handler also in the car? His handler used to work in South America, so who knows?

Who Really Runs The World?

Simon Dixon, the former international banker who is now all over the Internet telling people who/what really runs the planet, has broken the “COMPANY” control structure down to three major, control factions:

MIC - - Military Industrial Complex. Weapons manufacturers, military organizations and agencies of all kinds, military contractors for everything from food rations, to uniforms, combat boots and gasoline, motor oil and truck tires, paramilitary/mercenary outfits operating on the fringes of the law, military think tanks, and wars of all sorts and sizes, large and small.

FIC - - Financial Industrial Complex. IMF, World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, Central Banks - Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, etc., BIS in Switzerland, Wall Street, City of London, etc.

TIC - - Technology Industrial Complex. Silicon Valley, the A.I. industry, Amazon, MicroSoft, TESLA, Space-X, etc.

Dixon awards primacy of place to the Financial Industrial Complex, but all three complexes are multi-trillion dollar, globe-spanning behemoths, and are massively interlaced.

In Simon Dixon’s opinion - -and also mine - - there is no political solution to the corrupt, fascist, global control system that we are under. We are not going to vote our way out of the corrupt “Swamp,” shall we say. It won’t happen. The system is set up so that we cannot possibly vote our way out of the Swamp. That’s completely impossible. The entirety of the political/voting/electoral system is massively rigged, controlled, and criminally manipulated, from soup to nuts. It’s not an exit to freedom; it’s a huge trap.

The entire morass of political parties, periodic elections, get out the vote campaigns, national/state/provincial/local government is a psyop campaign to give the illusion of popular control of government, when nothing could be further from the truth.

It’s all a bunch of smoke and mirrors to distract the people from harsh reality. Politics/voting/government are not the real world control structure. That is not how the world is really run. That is not how things work.

The real control is imposed from other, unseen quarters or dimensions.

Seen in this way, so-called national “leaders” like Donald Trump and Daniel Noboa are middle management, nothing more, selected for their reliable incompetence, thorough stupidity, limitless greed, and cruelty. They are not at the top of the heap; they’re halfway down, under orders from the demonic entities in the levels above them. Anyone who does not understand that this ruthless power hierarchy is thoroughly Satanic, simply has not been paying attention. Satanic factions are running the show, and they are hideous.

Additions/Modifications to Simon Dixon’s Schema

There is great value in Simon Dixon’s analysis as an important point of departure. But I would go further, and include:

Religious Control Complex

Educational Control Complex

Nutritional Control Complex

Medical/Pharmaceutical Control Complex

Mind Control/Mass Media Control Complex

Language/Neurolinguistic Control Complex

Deep History/Archaeological/Anthropological Control Complex

Off-Planet/Moon/Mars/E.T./UFO Control Complex

Underground and Undersea Base Control Complex

Free Energy Control Complex

Time-Space Continuum Control Complex

Deep Sea/Deep Earth Control Complex

Initiatic Societies/Secret Societies/Satanic Societies Control Complex

Global Human Trafficking Complex

I’m sure that you can think of others, but these are some which immediately came to my mind. The bottom line is that we are not free at all. Free range Humans, so to speak, practically do not exist. Period. We are enmeshed/ensnared in a massive. societal control grid that is rapidly tightening aginst each and every one of us.

Each and everyone of us are targeted for enslavement, totalitarian control of our mind, body and Soul, and/or physical extermination.

That is what the wars, chemtrails, genetic engineering, Franken Food, data centers all over the place, rogue A.I., mRNA vaccines, an oppressive financial system, police state surveillance technology, etc. are designed to do: enslave Humanity and/or kill billions.

John Wick’s Instructive Example

It’s just a movie, but the central thrust of the following scene is instructive. There are control agents everywhere, and they really don’t like you and me. There is a great plot afoot to do us in. It’s very informative, if you know what Hollywood is telling you. It’s only 6:41:

John Wick: Excommunicado https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6YwM6WevRE

This is predictive programming, or better said, reality mirroring. John Wick gets cut off, excommunicated, with a global hit put out on him - - kill on sight.

I can hear people now: well, that’s a movie. It’s not real.

But I beg to differ.

I was run over in the street like a dog and nearly killed, for being who I am, and doing what I do. And I’ve been shadow banned for years. It gets harder and harder for me to even live, let alone get my message out. I’ve been plunged into poverty, that’s the honest truth. Will you help me? https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C

How about Monika Silva? See the first paragraph at the outset of this article. She was killed earlier this month with a rope around the neck.

The Dark Forces are coming for everyone. Wait until the wars come home to Europe and North America. Wait until the delayed, secondary effects of the Persian Gulf war hit with force in Europe, the U$$A, Inc. and elsewhere, such as in Ecuador, where I live.

And mind you, the Persian Gulf and Middle East remain very tense geopolitically, with widespread military conflict still very much a possibility. The troubles have only begun.

I don’t know why people think that “the government” cares about them. It does not. It is Soulless. It’s a dead thing.

The Only Way Out

Unless there is a massive Upwising, a principled, nonviolent upwising, it’s curtains for the human race.

How does that work? Here are just a few of many possible examples:

Throw your personal, slave monitoring, slave tracking device away: get rid of the cell phone. It’s not your friend.

Don’t participate in or support war. It’s demonic. It’s profoundly anti-human.

If you are working for a military agency or contractor, resign as soon as possible.

Don’t work for or support the FBI, CIA, NSA, ICE, etc. These are demonic organizations that subvert healthy human society.

Don’t eat or buy junk food and highly processed food.

Don’t vote. The entire political process is criminally rigged. It cannot be changed by voting.

Find a way to minimize or eliminate payments to the Infernal Venerue Versus. It’s a criminal organization shaking down society, and stealing the people’s lawfully gained prosperity.

Move way from large cities if possible.

Don’t waste money and time on increasingly worthless university degrees.

Chant holy names every day, to draw closer to higher consciousness.

Stop idolizing political and popular culture personalities, like presidents, famous entertainers, sports stars, etc.

Get rid of the TV. Throw it away or recycle it. Bye-bye FOX News, CNN, CBS, PBS, NetFlix. Hasta la vista Steven Spielberg.

Stop pledging allegiance to the flag and singing the national anthem.

Do not use A.I.

Get rid of so-called “smart” devices and appliances in your house. They are not your friend. They are spy devices that phone home to espionage agencies and large corporations.

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Please buy my books on undersea and underground bases and inform yourself!

Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases

Please also donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. I am still recuperating over a year later. I took a very heavy, nearly life-ending blow. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C