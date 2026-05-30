The Persian Gulf War is now entering the fourth month. Forget whatever absurd rhetoric is spewing from Mordor-on-Potomac. It’s just one slimy lie after another.

The serious commentators and analysts are expecting another, major offensive against Iran from the Jewish/Israeli/Zionist-NeoCon-MIC Axis of Doom. Count me in that number, too. The ghoulish onslaught is coming in all its horror, some future day/week/month this year.

Many people ridicule Martin Armstrong, but he does have a lot of sources in-the-know, and access to financial data. His algorithm says the Persian Gulf conflict will last into 2027, another half-year at least. By which time, global agricultural production/food supply/railroads/airlines/international supply chains/employment/etc. will be well frooked.

I’m not going to say that Armstrong is wrong, because so far he’s right. A lot more right than the bought-and-sold, alphabet letter agency dimwits at AXIOS/CNN/FOX/MSNBC/BBC/NPR/WaPo/NYT/WSJ/AP/Reuters/Yahoo/etc.

Things will deteriorate with a venegeance as we move deeper into the second half of this year, if the war does not stop. We’re now into the fourth month and it has not stopped to this point.

Another round of heavy military conflict will only deepen this massively festering crisis. Every week and month that it continues, it gets worse and worse.

The secondary and tertiary effects will descend on the world’s head like a bag of hammers over the coming months. 2027 will be grim. I saw an article just yesterday: one in three adult males in the U$$A are now unemployed. Wait until two out of three men are unemployed, or four out of five. I’ve been telling people for years what is going to happen, including you, my numerous readers - - and have not been believed. The anti-Richard Sauder, back-of-the-hand, snark factor is off the charts. I am not oblivious to what people are saying about me behind my back, and even to my face.

I have been scoffed at, mocked, shadow banned, plunged into poverty in South America, twice almost murdered, and rudely kicked to the very margin of public discourse by underhanded nabobs.

Enter The Bone Lady and Jesus of Nazareth

I am not deterred. I’m telling you all as plainly as I can, for the umpteenth time: the system is coming down. Donald Trump is the hired help sent in to cut the U$$A off at the knees - - and as much of the rest of the world as possible. He’s the appointed demolition man.

There will be death.

The Bone Lady is nobody’s fool. In 1958, She laid out for me what happens if people turn away from God, and shun the path that Jesus of Nazareth laid out. She appeared on the roof of my very humble family home, in a clearing in the woods in Tidewater Virginia, and gave me a sobering, telepathic download, a preview of coming attractions, if you will. She peered over the gutter at me and filled my little boy mind with two possible future scenarios, for me, for each and every other human being, and for the world at large.

Pursue the path of peace, cooperation, global harmony, honesty, mutual upliftment, charity, higher-mindedness, kindness, and living in balance with the Earth; or Go down the way of warfare, economic exploitation, crime, violence, dishonesty, discord, hatred, ecological destruction, savage one-upmanship, corruption, venality, etc.

Look around the world. Which way are the human race and world affairs trending?

We all must choose, and are choosing between the two paths above. Either we are headed onward and upward to a glorious future, a transcendent world of brilliant splendor; or we are spiralling down to the dark, Satanic, Hell pits.

It’s my choice, your choice, Humanity’s choice.

What is your decision? What is mine? What is the Human race, by the swarming billions of individuals, collectively choosing?

The vote is being held right now.

Years ago, when I was much younger, I attended a semi-public talk by a middle-aged man who had been a very high-level corporate executive engaged in cut-throat corporate greed, one-upmanship and ruthless exploitation. It was not John Perkins, but he was an economic hit man of that sort, fucking other people over, as he accumulated his own, ill-gotten, personal fortune and climbed the corporate ladder.

But the man who appeared before us that day was chastened! He was humbled, and outwardly showed it. He told us that he had been zooming along at 33,000 ft. in a corporate jet, full of himself, in all of his self-aggrandizing Wall Street-ness, when all of a sudden Jesus of Nazareth abruptly/unexpectedly appeared before him in the airplane! What a shock, right?

Anyway, Jesus didn’t mince His words. He said something like: “What do you think you are doing? I am not slightly fooled by your chicanery. You will appear before me and personally account for every last bit of the evil that you are promoting. You must change, or your future is beyond grim.”

Whoa! - sobering words. People think that Jesus of Nazareth is a bumbling, stumbling, fumbling, mumbling, nobody from nowhere.

No, sir; no, ma’am. He is regal and magnificent beyond belief. He has stupendous, authoritative clout, at the very highest level of reality and consciousness. Choose well and wisely, between the two paths that The Bone Lady revealed to a small, little boy in 1958 in Tidewater Virginia; and which Jesus of Nazareth also presented to Humanity and the world two millennia ago.

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Please buy my books on undersea and underground bases and inform yourself!

Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases

Please also donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. I am still recuperating over a year later. I took a very heavy, nearly life-ending blow. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C