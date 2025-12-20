D. Trump has let the cat out of the bag. In a public statement two days ago he let slip the real reason for the war against Venezuela:

“Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before – until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the oil, land, and other assets that they previously stole from us.” - - President Donald Trump, December 17, 2025

Now, I don’t know for a fact if the Pentagon has assembled the largest naval armada in the history of South America off the Venezuelan coast; after all the Spanish Crown routinely sent large fleets of heavily armed galleons into South American waters for the better part of three centuries; but the colonial and neocolonial purpose is the same in both cases: imperial resource plunder and military subjugation of the region.

The Spaniards were after uncounted tons of silver and gold that made their way back to Spain to fatten the coffers of the Spanish Royal Family. Today the U$$A, Inc. is still after tons of gold; yes, that part of the equation endures over the centuries; but also enormous/massive amounts of crude petroleum, so necessary to bolster and keep viable the flagging fortunes of the petro-dollar, as a global reserve currency.

And so last week, the so-called “USA” Navy boarded with armed force, and confiscated a large petroleum tanker that was en route from Venezuela to Cuba. In international law this is referred to as: piracy on the high seas.

In past centuries pirates were hunted down as armed thieves and hanged by the neck until dead for crimes like that.

Today they are referred to as our “patriotic boys/girls/tr@nnies in uniform, makin’ ‘Murika free ‘n keepin’ the sea safe for international navigation ‘n stuff.

“…….. like, you know, stealin’ other countries’ ships, ‘n oil and sh*t. Oorah !!”

What Does D. Trump Mean By “Us” ??

Many so-called “world leaders” and powerful/famous/influential politicians, tycoons and titans of diplomacy, commerce and global finance use language deceptively; in other words, the majority of them are smooth, practiced liars. You have to parse what they say very carefully.

D. Trump is no exception.

When he talks about Venezuela having to “ ……… return to the United States of America all of the oil, land, and other assets that they previously stole from us ………” what he means by the United States of America is not you, the everyday man or woman and your friends, family and neighbors.

No, what D. Trump means is the criminal/pirate state, the corporate state, the corporate fiction, the U$$A, Inc.

And when he says “us,” he’s talking about the billionaire class of himself and his fat cat/billionaire friends, in corporate board rooms, exclusive gentlemen’s clubs with mahogany paneling and expensive, velvet-covered furniture, with butlers in tuxedoes bringing around trays of caviar and cocktails.

In truth, he’s talking about the moneyed interests of the Technate of America, a century-long, imperial plan. Click the link. Look at it:

https://www.raremaps.com/gallery/detail/81875/technate-of-america-technocracy-inc

Over the last year, D. Trump has repeatedly spoken publicly about annexing Greenland and Canada, seizing the Panama Canal, and going to war against Mexico, Venezuela and Colombia.

Note well: all of those countries and territories are part of the projected, semi-hemispheric region known as the Technate of America. Notice that the last sentence of the map’s accompanying text says that the “……. movement has persisted until the present day.”

No joke, Sherlock. Not only has it persisted, but it is underlying a huge chunk of the publicly stated foreign policy of the U$$A, Inc.

D. Trump is simply articulating to the press what his shadowy handlers behind the velvet curtains have whispered in his ear. The Technate of America plan is at least 100 years old, and D. Trump is just the latest jackal put forth before the public to spearhead its furtherance.

Bottom line: nothing would surprise me less than to see D. Trump, the Pentagon and the State Department unleash a regional war in the Caribbean and Latin American region, with military strikes and/or military invasions/occupations of/against the Panama Canal Zone, Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico, etc.

And, who knows? - - the Pentagon might also move against Greenland and Canada before this sad era is finished. D. Trump has repeatedly mentioned annexing Greenland and Canada, so who can tell for sure?

If that does occur, do not be surprised to see the war violently blow back into the Lower 48 States in all kinds of unforeseen ways; and/or see the U$$A, Inc. lose a lot of warships, military aircraft and troops.

Maybe it will not take place, but with every additional, ominous threat and stupid word out of D. Trump’s mouth, this hemisphere lurches closer to a horrid, catastrophic war.

It should not happen, and yet the march towards war, driven by Mordor-on-the-Potomac, keeps surging forward.

Please donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C

******************************************

Or write to me at: 42mecfi@proton.me and ask how to donate another way, if you prefer. ( Do not use PayPal or similar services. ) I truly need your support. I have necessary expenses for rent, food, utilities, Internet, bus fare, shoes, used clothing, and urgent preparations for the intensifying, global collapse/crisis. Please help.

If you would like for me to do blind lexical/linguistic scrying for you on questions of your choosing, contact me. You pay me only if I come up with results that have worth for you. You determine whether or not to pay me, and if so, the amount.

You can buy my books about the secret underground and underwater bases and tunnels at the following links. If you haven’t read them, please buy them and inform yourself: Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files Underground Bases & Tunnels Underwater and Underground Bases

Share