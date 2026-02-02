About a week ago, as I was awakening, I heard a quiet, matter of fact voice that said that there is going to be a war that will kill six billion people, because a small group of nefarious people want that to happen.

As harsh as that sounds, it is important to understand that the powerfully murderous technology to carry out slaughter on that scale certainly does exist. It would not take long to kill six billion people. Now I don’t know if that scenario is probable in the coming weeks, months and years, but it is absolutely possible.

As for the planning to carry that out, look no further than the grim, global machinations of the WEF (World Economic Forum), which is an interlinked caucus of the world’s billionaire and multi-billionaire class, numbering approximately 2,700 individuals; something in the neighborhood of 0.00003375% of this planet’s population. They are extremely small in number.

And yet they call the shots, literally -- whether billions of Covid-19 shots or billions of shots on the world’s battlefields.

It is a very serious error to presume that people like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Peter Thiel, Scott Bessent, Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Carlos Slim, Oprah Winfrey, Larry Ellison, Larry Page, Steve Ballmer, Jack Ma, etc. are just like the 99.99997% of the global population who are not billionaires or multi-billionaires.

They are not.

The latest release of almost 3 million pages of documents from the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files, on this past Friday, emphatically puts paid to that notion. The billionaire class regard the rest of humanity as chattel, as livestock to be disposed of, at their merest whim.

Perhaps most prominently, President Donald Trump is conspicuously, repeatedly mentioned in this latest Epstein files dump. It is hard to see how he wriggles out of the unseemly revelations, and saves his presidency.

It looks like his days in the White House are numbered, unless he dials the global news cycle up to a catastrophic level never before seen, by unleashing a Hell war or Hell plague on the world.

It’s hard to see how anything less would detract attention from his decades of serious crimes. The allegations against him in the Epstein files are very dark and career ending. If the evidence is dispositive of his culpability, D. Trump should be impeached and incarcerated, with all due alacrity.

We shall see in the coming weeks what D. Trump decides to do. Will he take the world to war? Or will he be removed from office, by hook or by crook, clearing the way for JD Vance to assume the presidency of the U$$A, Inc.?

It is hard to say, but Trump is in real trouble. There is genuine turmoil in Mordor-on-Potomac right now. There are terrible crimes in the Epstein files.

Whether Trump stays or goes, the threat of war at home and abroad is all too real; as is the threat of a truly biblical plague unleashed on the world’s populace. The miscreants implicated in the Epstein files have committed horrid crimes. It’s hard to say what they may do to escape justice.

We’ll see what happens.

