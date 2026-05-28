Richard Sauder Live On The Interwebs
Dear Readers, Pirate Radio and WatchMojo.com & Unveiled were kind enough to recently interview me. Please see:
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Please buy my books on undersea and underground bases and inform yourself!
Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files
Underwater and Underground Bases
Please also donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. I am still recuperating over a year later. I took a very heavy, nearly life-ending blow. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C
Or write to me at: 42mecfi@proton.me and ask how to donate another way, if you prefer. (Do not use PayPal or similar services.) I truly need your support. I have necessary expenses for rent, food, utilities, Internet, bus fare, shoes, used clothing, and urgent preparations for the intensifying, global collapse/crisis. Please help.
If you would like for me to do blind lexical/linguistic scrying for you on questions of your choosing, contact me. You pay me only if I come up with results that have worth for you. You determine whether or not to pay me, and if so, the amount.