Dear Readers, Pirate Radio and WatchMojo.com & Unveiled were kind enough to recently interview me. Please see:

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Please buy my books on undersea and underground bases and inform yourself!

Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases

Please also donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. I am still recuperating over a year later. I took a very heavy, nearly life-ending blow. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C