Someone has to tell the truth; why not Moon of Alabama? Earlier this week, moonofalabama.org put the following graphic on their website:

https://www.moonofalabama.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/inventory-s.jpg

Enlarge the graphic in your web browser, if necessary. It reveals that the world economy has already entered into the period that it characterizes as the Operational Stress Level, due to precipitously plunging, global inventories of petroleum. This growing lack of petroleum in the world’s oil pipelines, refineries and petroleum tank farms is attributable to the daily, global, mutli-million barrel shortfall that stems from the ongoing Persian Gulf War.

Every day/week/month that the war continues, the global petroleum crisis greatly worsens. Petroleum, and its many derivatives/distillates, is arguably the single most important commodity/raw material underpinning the modern global economy. It turns the gears of commerce on this planet.

As it happens, military conflict continues in the Persian Gulf, right down to the last 24 hours. In today’s geopolitical context, that’s a huge issue.

The graphic at the link above shows that only 89 days from today, the world is going to enter Operational Floor Level; the point beyond which the oil pipelines, petroleum refineries and oil tank farms run out of product. That means that in late August, a great chunk of the global economy will grind to a shuddering halt. In reality, the problems have already begun in scores of countries, and will steadily worsen with every passing day and week between now and then.

The buses/trucks/automobiles/ships/barges/railroads/airlines/agricultural machinery/etc. will fall silent in scores of countries. As that happens, it means that millions of people will die - - for want of food to eat, for want of employment, for want of income, for want of fuel to power the global engines of commerce.

The United States and Israel started the war, on 28 February of this year, with an unprovoked military onslaught against Iran; beginning with a murderous missile strike on an Iranian girls’ school, that wantonly killed 168 little girls sitting at their school desks.

There is therefore much more to come. Iranians cherish their little girls, as future wives and mothers; indeed, as the very foundation of the ancient Iranian genetic line.

Do not expect the Iranians to stand down. They will continue defending their national integrity. Blood for blood. By conspicuously slaughtering 168 small girls in the opening minutes of the war, the demonic forces in Washington-DC and Tel Aviv signalled that this is a war of extermination.

It hasn’t stopped so far, and unless the IDF and the Pentagon stand down and cease their war of aggression, Iran will continue to militarily strike back.

We are 12 weeks, or less, from socioeconomic chaos, panic, upheaval. turmoil, unrest and political/economic collapse.

Take away the fuel, food, employment and hope itself from billions of people, and global disorder is the sure outcome.

We do not know exactly how this will all play out. It will be different in every country and region, depending on local circumstances. But that big trouble lies just ahead is abundantly obvious.

I expect the problems to start kicking in by the end of this month, and going forward through July and August.

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Please buy my books on undersea and underground bases and inform yourself!

Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases

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