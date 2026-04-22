I just learned of the death of David Wilcock, the well-known UFO researcher and conspiracy theory personality, by a self-inflicted gunshot earlier this week.

This past weekend Wilcock put out a long video on the Internet in which he said that he was not suicidal, and then two days later he blew himself away in front of local law enforcement officers. From news reports, there had been a 911 emergency call about a man having a mental health crisis. Law enforcement responded and encountered David Wilcock brandishing a firearm, which he then used to kill himself.

That’s the story as we have it.

From the perspective of the local law enforcement officers who responded to the 911 emergency call, that may well be the unvarnished truth of what went down. Local police officers and sheriff’s deputies deal with situations as they are, in the moment, when they arrive on the scene.

As for what was going on in David Wilcock’s life, his mind, and his emotions, leading up to the fateful moment in which he shot himself?

We can only speculate. I certainly knew of David Wilcock, but never met him personally, and never had the slightest communication with him whatsoever. So I don’t know what was behind his suicide.

Were there financial issues or pressures? A romantic crisis? Serious physical or mental health issues? Was he being extorted by criminal elements? Was substance abuse involved? Was David Wilcock perhaps under prescribed medication that sent him off the rails to a deranged, very ill advised, fatal action?

I have no clue.

Another possible factor is that by some accounts, he allegedly was being gang-stalked by shadowy forces. Was he maybe under life-threatening pressure from the alphabet letter agencies?

We do not know, and dead men tell no tales.

The alphabet letter agencies certainly do kill people, in all manner of direct and indirect ways. They are Satanic and brutally ruthless. I’m talking about the CIA/FBI/NSA/Secret Service/NASA/DIA/DARPA/etc. They take people out all the time.

I watched the first few minutes of David Wilcock’s final video. To my eyes he looked unwell, rather haggard and under mental or emotional strain. His energy seemed off.

At the end of the day, David Wilcock is dead, and we simply do not know all the factors behind his death. Probably a suicide, yes, but we do not know all the elements involved.

David Wilcock was young enough to be my son. We never met or communicated, though we did have a number of acquaintances in common.

And now he’s gone, well before his time.

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