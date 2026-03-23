I wrote a few weeks ago about the large, amphibious assault force that is en route to/gathering around Iran. Many warships and thousands of troops are congregating near the Persian Gulf for a major attack against Iranian territory, probably in/on and around: 1) Kharg Island, and 2) the Strait of Hormuz. Other regions and targets in Iran are also possible.

To the instant point, the New York Times is now reporting that 82nd Airborne troops may soon be deployed in support of an invasion by the U$$A Marines:

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/23/us/politics/us-airborne-troops-iran.html

The most likely time for all this to occur appears to be within approximately the next 5 to 10 days; say, this coming weekend or next week.

My Prediction

It is becoming clear that the Pentagon is going to load up the coast and coastal islands of the Persian Gulf - - or will try to! - - with thousands of U$$A Marines and Army paratroops, in a hyper-violent attempt to take control of Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC is certainly awaiting their arrival, loaded for bear. The resulting, fierce combat will probably entail lots of dead/wounded/captured Marines and Army troops; because:

the terrain is very harsh and unforgiving; the Iranians will rain down a merciless Hell storm of bullets, shells and missiles on the invading U$$A troops.

Victory for the Pentagon troops in the upcoming battle(s) is, thus, by no means a guarantee.

If the Iranians fight off the U$$A-ers and maintain control of Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz, then the Pentagon and the IDF are likely to ratchet higher up the military violence escalation scale.

The war is in the fourth week. It is clearly not over just yet. Every day, every week, every month that it continues, the global, post-WW II, economic/industrial/political order is progressively weakened more and more.

Should the war continue until September of this year, as some are prognisticating, or even until sometime in 2028, as others are saying, the world will be turned upside down.

This is the definitive end of what we have known as “normal.”

The props that support the global system are being knocked out.

I wrote early and often in this space that Donald Trump would bring everything down; that he would chop Amerika off at the knees. You cannot tell me that I was/am wrong.

He’s a mad Horseman of the Apocalypse, like an out-of-control, Satanic, chainsaw-slashing-demon from a B-grade, horror film.

You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. He relishes the slaughter and mayhem. He’s only getting started.

And people write to me saying that D. Trump means well, that he is a nice guy.

No, he’s not. He is wicked and depraved to the nth degree.

If you still believe that he’s a good man, despite steadily mounting reams of evidence to the contrary, shame on you! If you voted for this horrific piece of shit, you need to take a good, hard look in the mirror to see if you still have a Soul.

Chris Isaak’s classic song describes D. Trump to a “t”:

Baby Did A Bad, Bad Thing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7a35GnfPTc

The vile, loathsome, venal, psychopathic, treacherous, incompetent, compulsively lying entity known as Donald Trump has come to this realm from the deepest pits of Hell, to unleash unbelievable woe, pain, suffering and horror on this world and its denizens.

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