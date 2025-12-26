Please understand from the outset what I am saying. I’m not saying that New York City has a bad future - - New York City understood to be Manhattan, Wall Street, Soho, the United Nations, Brooklyn, Coney Island, Statue of Liberty, Yankee Stadium, Greenwich Village, New York University, Columbia University, Queens, Staten Island, Rockefeller Center, Broadway, Madison Avenue, Madison Square Garden/Penn Station, Port Authority Bus Terminal, JFK Airport, the sprawling METRO tunnels/subway system, etc. - - no, what I’m saying is that the whole place is going to be wiped out. It simply will not be there anymore.

Twenty-five years from now there may be some rusted out hulks of toppled over and snapped-in-half skyscrapers jutting up out of miles of thick, coastal mudflats and barrier islands, and not a lot more.

This implies the death or abrupt displacement of millions of people from New York City, and also other places like Secaucus, North Bergen, Morristown, Westminster, New Bedford, Providence, Groton, New Haven, Westchester - - as well as Babylon, Brookhaven National Laboratory and Montauk on Long Island.

Listen carefully to the remote viewers at Future Forecasters at the link below. It’s only 11 minutes. Keep in mind that they are very good at what they do. First they talk about how in their remote viewing New York City is essentially gone by 2075. The big city that we know today is no longer to be seen. But if you listen more closely they also mention another recent, remote viewing session they had that focused on New York City in 2038, just 12 or 13 years from now, and the place was already in ruins. They openly, briefly discuss how the great destruction therefore logically occurs decades before 2075.

A Session That Left Everyone Speechless https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzOIxuDAJ2s

Their remote viewing corresponds very well with what I have also inwardly seen. I am not a remote viewer, and have no affiliation with this group of remote viewers, but I have been inwardly shown New York City in ruins: miles of skycrapers toppled over and/or snapped in half, untold millions of windows blown out/shattered, not a living soul to be seen, whether human or animal, total silence, with maybe one hundred feet of water in the streets.

Silence, ruin, destruction, desolation.

I don’t know what causes this stupendous event. A rogue, space rock impact in the North Atlantic that sends 800 ft. of water rushing ashore? A 50 to 100 megaton Russian Poseidon torpedo detonation that sends an 800 ft. tall, radioactive wall of water rushing ashore? A massive, geophysical/tectonic/seismic event on the continental shelf that sends an 800 ft. wall of water rushing onshore? Perhaps a huge volcanic/seismic/hydrological event in the Canary Islands that many people claim will send a tremendous tsunami racing across the Atlantic Ocean to ravage the East Coast of North America? A sudden pole shift, or change in the Earth’s axis of rotation?

Something else?

I honestly do not know, but growing numbers of Christian prophets, trained remote viewers, professional psychics and even individuals like me are inwardly seeing/being shown the destruction of New York City.

There is apparently a huge event coming up on the near future timeline, evidently within the next 12 or 13 years, give or take. Something could abruptly happen next week, or later in the coming years.

I’m like everyone else. We’ll find out what happens when it happens, and not one day before.

Please donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C

