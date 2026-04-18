I know that Donald Trump has been publicly braying in recent days about the end of the Iran War, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a ceasefire in the Iran War, and all manner of other fatuous nonsense that is incessantly swirling in his dimwit head, like turds bobbing around in a toilet bowl whose flush chain or handle has just been yanked.

By the way, that is an apt description of what passes for Donald Trump’s mental process. Don’t overthink his intellectual capacity. He’s full of it. And that’s being charitable. He’s a compulsive liar - - who reflexively lies about everything - - even when the truth or silence would serve his purposes much better. And still he can’t stop from opening his big mouth, like the flapper in a toilet tank, to spew forth another fetid stream of preposterous, lying, verbal sewage onto/into the Internet/TV/radio/newspapers.

The Reality Is …

Forget about whatever whopper of a fib that Donald Trump is telling from one day to the next. The Pentagon is, even now, urgently surging 110 or 120 huge cargo planes of weapons, other war materiel, and thousands of additional troops into the Middle East region, on a daily basis. This is going on around the clock, 24/7.

Frantic preparations are underway for more military conflict, probably resuming one day soon in what remains of this month, or in the first part of May.

The war is not over, and apparently will explode again with even greater violence in the near-future timeline.

Meanwhile: As For Rations/Grub Aboard The Mighty U$$A Naval Armada

Food for the sailors on the warships enforcing D. Trump’s imaginary naval blockade, or the lack thereof, has become a viral issue in the global news cycle in recent days.

Sailors have been sending pictures home of their daily allotment of what can only be described as gruel. Said photos have begun popping up on social media. Here’s the glop, goop and gruel that the mighty “U$$A” Navy is allegedly dishing out in very paltry portions to the crews on the floating coffins known as warships. Look at the crap the Navy is said to be feeding its sailors:

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HGDav98bUAAhpnj?format=png&name=small

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HGDav9fWIAAqFWM?format=jpg&name=small

There are propagandistic videos put out by the Navy on the Internet that purport to show chow time - - four times a day!! - - for the thousands of personnel on huge warships 6,000 miles from home, ceaselessly patrolling the world’s seas and oceans, keeping “America” free and strong! Ooh-rah !!

The videos show hundreds of sailors in rows scarfing down trays full of baked potatoes, fried chicken, hotdogs, hamburgers, French fries, green salad, dinner rolls, cole slaw, bean burritos, pork chops, green beans, peach pie, chocolate cake, coffee, milk, iced tea, etc. And at breakfast: bacon, eggs, sausage, waffles with gravy, oatmeal, corn flakes, pancakes, fried potatoes, coffee, tea, milk, etc. Lots of food, right?

Compare that military propaganda with what some sailors in the Pentagon’s war fleet in the Middle East are now reporting that they are being fed.

If true, what is shown in the photos above can only be categorized as starvation rations, nowhere near the quantity and quality of calories and nutrients that a physically active young person needs to retain muscle mass and energy, and remain physically and mentally sound.

If this truly is the reality right now on two or more U$$A warships in the Iran War theater, then we have to entertain one or more of the following sorts of possibilities:

U$$A Navy supply ships are being prevented from replenishing the ships’ stores

U$$A Navy supply ships are possibly being sunk at sea

U$$A Navy warships are somehow being prevented from making, or somehow cannot make port calls

the military command intends to soon sacrifice/destroy/sink warships and crews, for whatever purpose, so feeding the crews is not a concern of the Pentagon

the U$$A Navy simply does not care if its warships sail around in circles for months and the sailors starve to death

the U$$A Navy’s supply chain throughout the fleet has very badly failed, for everything from fuel, to potatoes and mops

the U$$A Navy is on its last legs

There are other possibilities, but if what is making its way onto social media and into the daily news cycle really is true, then the situation in the U$$A Navy is dire. It’s extreme.

In all honesty, I don’t know exactly what’s going on. If you do, email me and fill me in on the facts.

About The USS Nimitz

I had checked on the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier several weeks ago. The online ship tracking websites had shown it to be in port in Washington state, ostensibly scheduled to be decommissioned, with no more missions planned.

And then it showed up off the coast of Ecuador last week, running military drills with the Armed Forces of Ecuador! According to the newspapers it is now headed down the west coast of South America, then to sail either through the Strait of Magellan, or around Cape Horn, through the Drake Passage - - which has the roughest and most dangerous seas in the world - - and then up the east coast of South America, headed to Norfolk Naval Yard in Virginia, where it will be decommissioned.

That’s the official story, so far as I can make it out. It was off the coast of Ecuador just last week, conducting military exercises with the Armed Forces of Ecuador. That much is true.

But in these days of deceit and imperial, military aggression all over the world, is the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier really on the way back to Norfolk Naval Yard in Virginia to be decommissioned?

Or once on the southeast coast of South America, will it possibly be rerouted across the South Atlantic, around the Cape of Good Hope, and up the east coast of Africa to bolster the U$$A Naval Armada now warring against Iran? I do not know, but it occurs to me to ask.

Alternatively, on its way back to Norfolk, supposing that that is where it is really headed, will the USS Nimitz possibly be used in a military invasion/occupation of Cuba? Donald Trump has been jibber-jabbering for a long time about “taking” Cuba, including in recent days, and doing whatever he wants with it. Has the time come for Donald Trump’s next, glorious, military excursion? \sarcasm\ Will he station an aircraft carrier battle group off the coast of Cuba and bomb Havana into rubble?

Unhinged madness stalks the corridors of the White House, so who can tell?

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Underground Bases & Tunnels

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