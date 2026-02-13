I was on Shaun Attwood’s splendid podcast earlier this week talking about the Deep State and related themes having to do with all sorts of underground and undersea bases and tunnels, going back and forth between the present day and the NAZI era/Third Reich. Please see:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYO1-RMc_Vs

It’s quite a tangled, multi-trillion dollar, subterranean and subsea network, about which we know next to nothing.

Notwithstanding, the document trail that I have uncovered is quite clear that it does exist.

Who or what is the overarching, presiding power, or organizational power of the Great Beneath?

I wonder, I really do.

Satan itself?

