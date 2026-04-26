I’m just about through with this latest D. Trump shooting. The others were conspicuously fake, and this one is too.

Like the others, it comes to us bespattered with layers of preposterous horse****.

Trump has posted the following video of the alleged shooter on his social media:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116468650367386223

Note the extreme blurriness . A cheap doorbell camera from your local home repair/building supply store has far better resolution and clarity. And this is the best that a presidential security checkpoint can do? Did the Secret Service smear rubber cement over the lense?

Secondly, have you ever seen a more incompetent gaggle of Barney Fifes gathered together in one spot in your life? <blam!> <blam!> <blam!> <blam!> Without hitting anything.

It was all staged. I have seen nothing to change my initial reaction.

Here’s Erika Kirk blubbering in front of the TV cameras after the fact. She’s so upset. \sarcasm\ She just wants to go home:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7TebhIn5wYE

Poor, fake, Mossad/CIA Barbie Doll, Turning Point USA, Stepford Wife/”Widow.”

Oh, boo-hoo-hoo. She’s as phony as the day is long.

But what would another fake, false flag, Donald Trump “shooting” be without an equally fake and phony supporting cast?

Here’s the named/photographed “patsy” for whatever went down last night: Cole Tomas Allen, who was a guest in the same hotel. He’s from California, with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, and a Master’s degree in Computer Science. Those are demanding STEM degrees, so he’s not dumb.

Here’s a photo of him handcuffed behind the back, and lying face down on the floor:

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HGzMaOCa4AADU5s?format=jpg&name=small

Is/was he the guy in the egregiously blurry video that Donald Trump has posted to the Internet? Who can tell? The video is so indistinct that it’s impossible to make out fine details like facial features.

And then there is the video making the rounds on the Internet that alleges to be of Cole Tomas Allen, wearing an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shirt:

https://x.com/KAGdrogo/status/2048269405281477040

If the photo is genuine, why is Cole Tomas Allen wearing an Israeli military shirt? Is Cole Tomas Allen perhaps an Israeli military asset, who was sent to Washington-DC to wreak violent havoc and mayhem?

I’m not on the inside of anything, so I don’t know for sure.

We could spend countless hours spinning our wheels, going down corrupt, Keystone Cops/Secret Service, and Israeli military espionage rabbit holes, and never come to any conclusive end.

For my part, I am satisfied that we are looking at yet another, multi-agency (IDF/Secret Service/D.C. Police/etc.) very noisy musterfluck designed to distract our attention from, among other things:

the massively criminal, collapsing, massively bankrupt U$$A, Inc. “government”

the J. Epstein pedo/cannibal/child-trafficking/blood drinking/ crime ring

the ever worsening/world destroying Persian Gulf closure

global, impending, financial/agricultural/industrial/transportation/societal collapse

the reality/paradigm busting E.T./UFO enigma that is revealing itself more and more

the ongoing defeat of the U$$A, Inc./Pentagon military forces in the Middle East

the sheer criminality and incompetence of the Donald Trump regime

And much more besides. This list is by no means exhaustive. There is no end to the systemic perfidy. It’s wearying.

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