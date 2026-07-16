I check the news everyday. The extraordinary heat in Europe, the CONUS/Lower 48 States, and other regions of the world has not escaped my attention; not to speak of the building, Super el Niño in the eastern Pacific Ocean, which will furiously slam Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, where I live, over the next 6 to 12 months.

The el Niño historically produces torrential rains in the coastal regions of Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, up to about a 5,000 ft. elevation. There will be very serious coastal downpours and heavy flooding with devastating impacts on agricultural production and coastal infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, sewers, drainage canals, factories, warehouses, electrical grids, ports, and so forth.

There will inevitably be many collapsed houses and buildings, and people washed to their deaths in the numerous storms and floods that are in the probability pipeline headed towards this region of the world. It’s unfortunate, but that’s what is likely to happen.

Up in the Andes, at 8,000 ft., 10,000 ft., etc., el Niño typically results in drought conditions, with very little rain - - which is obviously problematic for biological life that depends on water: agricultural crops, fish, birds and other wildlife, forests and grasslands, farm animals, and the many millions of humans who live in the mountains of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Not so coincidentally, the formerly extensive ice cap in the North Polar Region is disappearing. As the ice disappears, it can no longer cool the planet down in the summer as it has done for many thousands of years; so much hotter summertime temperatures are becoming the new normal. Take a look:

Arctic Sea Ice Thickness https://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icethickness/thk.uk.php

The pink, purple and dark blue areas represent thinner ice that will melt away over the next 8 weeks. The yellow, red, green and light blue areas, which represent thicker ice, will probably persist and not melt away this summer.

The important thing is that for the third year running, the North Pole ice cap is going to go down to only about 4,000 cubic kilometers of solid ice; whereas just 20 years ago, it went down to about 8,000 cubic kilometers of ice in the summer.

In just two decades the amount of ice has thus decreased by half. Quite a lot of this melting has come from below, as the Artic Sea temperature rises.

The experts who study these things are alarmed. The rapidly disappearing sea ice is concerning enough, in and of itself. But there is a second factor in play: the 70 to 100 gigatons (or possibly more? - - no one knows how much there is for sure) of frozen methane in the Arctic seafloor and tundra. There are already observable streams of sublimating methane in the benthic shallows of the Arctic Sea.

Frozen methane rapidly sublimates to a gaseous state when the temperature warms just a fraction of a degree above where it is now - - and escapes to the atmosphere.

This process has already begun, and by all rights will continue and worsen in the coming months and next several years.

That’s very dangerous, because methane is an extremely, highly effective greenhouse gas. As gigatons of methane rise into the atmosphere, the global thermostat switches on, and the atmospheric furnace starts blowing hot air.

As summertime temperatures rise biological life exceeds its survivable life parameters. Life forms cannot shed the excess heat and start dying in large numbers: livestock, food crops, wild life and fish, poultry, trees and forests, grasslands, and humans.

In recent days I have read in the news media about the millions of chickens, and thouands of people, that are dying in Europe due to the excessive heat.

The days are coming, if not this year, then in some very near future year, when the scale of death will be stunning in its enormity.

That disaster is onrushing like a freight train. You will smell the stench of death everywhere - - assuming you are not also one of the countless cadavers that will be all over the place.

Is this why the Dark Powers that have this world in their thrall are pushing geopolitical crises in such places as the Ukraine and Middle East in the direction of nuclear exchanges? Do they want nuclear war, to produce a nuclear winter that will cool the planet down, and also to kill off many millions of people as a consequence of the war and its secondary effects?

We’ll find out.

Pick your poison:

a) murderous heat waves and their effects, that take people down by the millions and billions; or

b) nuclear war and its effects, that will also take people down by the millions and billions; or

c) massive economic warfare and its effects; choke off global supplies of gasoline, diesel fuel, electricity, money and food, to take people down by the millions and billions



Those are some of the likely scenarios for the near future of the human race, as well as a lot of the other biological life on this planet. Mind you, there is nothing to prevent all three scenarious from playing out on a planetary scale, within a relatively short period of a few years.

Please donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. I am still recuperating over a year later. I took a very heavy, nearly life-ending blow. I do need your support. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C

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