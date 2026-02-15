As the Pentagon continues to pour many thousands of troops into the Middle East, and unknown billions of dollars worth of all sorts of weaponry and other war matériel, to Jordan, Kuwait, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the Arabian Sea - - all in preparation for massively going to war against Iran some near future day/week/month - - well, the momentum of the military build-up will reach a climax at some point and overt, kinetic conflict will abruptly break out.

In other words, the Middle East is staring down the loaded cannon barrel at fast approaching major warfare.

Naturally, I wanted to know how this war, which now appears to be all but certain to take place, will pan out for the Pentagon forces - - the thousands of troops, the billions of dollars worth of weapons, the heavy bombers. the stealth fighters, the aircraft carriers, submarines and destroyers.

How will it all play out for the (allegedly) most powerful military force on Earth? I wonder, I really do. What’s going to happen?

So I did some blind lexical scrying, wherein I posed a question, and then scrolled through a lengthy list of thousands of lexical items, without looking at the list, stopping when it seemed that the list had “selected” the word that was the best answer to my question.

I repeatedly asked: The word on this list that best describes the outcome for the Pentagon forces of the upcoming war against Iran is ….. ?

I received the following responses:

humiliating - - (is the Pentagon about to get its hind parts handed to it on a sterling silver serving platter?)

dominated - - (see above for clarification)

precapitalist - - (now this is sobering; is the vaunted Pentagon war machine going to be utterly, ruinously blasted back to an earlier era of bygone centuries?)

The Future Is But Postlogue To The Present

On the following narrow point I agree with people like Col. Douglas MacGregor and Monkey Werx: the Pentagon is going all in; it is sending so many troops and so many warships, warplanes, missiles and other kinds of war matériel to the Middle East that it can no longer pull out. As things stand now, the war against Iran has a high probability of happening. D. Trump has committed himself so deeply that he’s in it up to his ears. Yeah, the (ahem!) Peace President is all set to unleash Hell on Earth.

The lengthy word list that I use for my blind, lexical scrying would appear to concur with the assessment of analysts and commentators like Col. MacGregor and Monkey Werx, and go further: the Pentagon forces are going to get spanked.

Now, we can all be completely wrong. That is always possible.

On the other hand, maybe the Pentagon really is cruising for a history changing, devastating bruising of the sort that Napoleon Bonaparte suffered at Waterloo, or General Robert E. Lee suffered at Gettysburg.

The way things are trending, we shall very likely find out in the February-March-April timeline.

