I was recently interviewed on The John Cooper Show, broadcasting out of London-England. You will find the interview here:

Richard Sauder | Secret Underground Bases & ET Contact https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVcd5W2_9Ww

As I say at one point: “We are so frooked!”

The truth of what is going on, under and around this planet is hair-raising beyond belief. And ignorant, clueless nobodies are paid to police the Internet and cleanse it of truth.

John Cooper is among the few Souls with the courage to interview me. He deserves kudos for that.

Please donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C

