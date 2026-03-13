I’ve been trying to tell people for at least ten years how deeply Satanic the entity/thing/fake persona known as Donald Trump, and the very evil, petrodollar/Hollywood/CIA/Wall Street/red-white-and-blue/Pentagon/U$$A, Inc., world strangling system, really are.

I mean to say that this “thing” called the President of the United States, and the red-white-and-blue U$$A, Inc. global system, are sinister, loathsome and vile to a planet threatening degree.

My efforts to alert the broader public have gotten me almost killed (please see: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C), as well as 100% black listed by the mainstream news media, and also black listed by a big chunk of the so-called alternative media; i.e., being thrown off a lengthy list of podcasts, websites and radio shows; which means that a whole broad swath of the “alternative media” are either outright, paid off, controlled opposition, and/or limited hang-outs, who go just so far, and no further. You won’t see any of them run down in the street like Richard Sauder was on 6 December 2024, and left to die like a dog. Except that by the Grace of God, I somehow survived. I took a really heavy blow. I ended up being hospitalized for weeks - - but here I am and you’re reading my words. Over a year later I’m still recuperating and blogging with the welcome/indispensable help of my readers, friends and allies, for all of whom I am truly grateful.

Satanic Agent D. Trump Issues A Demonic Proclamation

To the instant point, the news media are today reporting that the D. Trump, CIA-rubber-masked entity, or “thing,” or whatever-it-is, has within the last 24 hours issued this statement to the world:

"We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise …….. and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so.”

Where to start? The orange “thing”/CIA-rubber-masked-entitity/whatever-it-is opens “its” mouth and foul, slimy turds plop out.

First of all, the deranged scumbags and their terrorist rgime to which the D. Trump entity refers are not in Iran, but in: a) the Pentagon/CIA/Congress/Washington-DC. and b) Tel Aviv/Mossad/IDF/Knesset.

And secondly, the Satanic forces which have been “killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years,” are the CIA/Pentagon/U$$A-ers and the Mossad/IDF/Israelis, and not the Iranians, whom the orange, D. Trump “thing” falsely accuses.

I’m telling you, these U$$A/Israeli monsters are far worse than the NAZIs of the 1930s and 1940s. D. Trump and B. Netanyahu are slimy demons from the pits of Hell. Let this war continue for another month, or six months, or God forbid, for a ghastly year or two more, and …

…. it’s going to be far worse than World War II. That’s the honest fact of the matter.

The following words are even truer today then when they were written over 400 years ago: “Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” - - William Shakespeare (The Tempest)

The hundreds of millions of projected dead in the infamous Deagel report of ten years ago - - remember Deagel? - - are starting to come into clearer focus. Maybe Deagel was off by a year or so in his prognostications, but we should cut him some slack.

The unspeakably grim train of cascading events that the D. Trump “thing” has unleashed with its highly illegal/immoral war against Iran is going to ravage the whole world, knock the props out from beneath the global economy, slash every class of employment and agricultural production/food supply in country after country, and by the way in the process - - kill a very large number of people.

Importantly, there will be severe blowback on the U$$A, Inc./CONUS/so-called ”United States of America.”

D. Trump cannot say and do the things that “it” is doing and saying, without there being reciprocal, horrific reactions. Translation: unbearable Hell will be unleashed on the CONUS, on the continental U$$A.

Expect it. Remember that Jesus explicity taught: Do unto others as ye would that they do unto you.

As events transpire, it will be “done unto the U$$A.”

Those who voted for the Donald Trump “it”/thing/Satanic entity/(*)ew! York City conman, and helped put “it” into power, will share in “its” horrendous guilt and shame.

That includes all those who pledge allegiance to the U$$A flag, who sing the U$$A national anthem, who vote in the transparently/massively criminal (s)elections, who “serve” in or support the armed forces, and who pay the IRS death tax - - a huge chunk of the IRS tax bucks go to the Pentagon, right?

The blowback will be historic. Epic.

Wait for the mid-continent EMP explosions high overhead: “…. Oh, say can you see, the bombs bursting in air?” (ring a bell?)

By the time the Satanic, (*)ew! York City conman (or whatever “it” really is) gets through with its deranged rampage across the world stage, the so-called USA/CONUS will be the shame of the nations. A disgraceful stain on human history.

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