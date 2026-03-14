Precisely one month ago I revealed in this space what my blind lexical scrying foretold the outcome of the war against Iran would be for the Pentagon forces. The first word that my lengthy word list selected was (click on it):

And don’t you know that that precise word has now begun to appear in headlines about the Iran war? Here’s one example:

Trump’s humiliating war miscalculation exposed https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/government/trump-s-humiliating-war-miscalculation-exposed/ar-AA1YCQCi

Four Days Ago I Wrote That Trump Was Sending In The Marines

I detailed some of the additional naval and marine expeditionary forces/firepower (both French and U$$A, Inc./Pentagon) being sent to the Middle East in the second part of this blog post:

https://richardsauder.substack.com/p/trump-is-cutting-the-ua-inc-off-at

And then yesterday the Pentagon announced that the USS Tripoli amphibious warship is also headed to the Middle East, along with thousands of marines.

https://news.usni.org/2026/03/13/uss-tripoli-31st-meu-heading-to-the-middle-east

Coupled with yesterday’s heavy Pentagon bombing of Kharg Island, Iran’s major petroleum export facility in the Persian Gulf, the movement of more warships to the region, both French and U$$A, along with thousands of marines, point to an upcoming invasion of the southeast Iranian coastal region.

The intent is obviously to militarily swarm the Strait of Hormuz, and attempt to open it to petroleum tanker traffic by force of arms.

But if I can see this operation shaping up, so can the Iranians! Expect the French and U$$A-ers to be met with very heavy fire from the Iranian military forces.

I am inclined to think that raging military combat in the Strait of Hormuz region is highly unlikely to open up the Strait to unfettered marine traffic.

On the contrary, it may easily turn into a real slaughter of the US Marines, and also of the French military forces involved. The Iranians have a lot of anti-ship missiles, which they will fire. The possibility of striking/sinking French and US Navy warships is thus very real.

I know that D. Trump promised no wars, bless his heart.

But you know what? - - He lied!

Donald Trump is a pathological liar. He’s a fat, backstabbing conman from (*)ew! York City. I’ve been warning about this highly evil/dangerous creature for more than ten years, and yet people stupidly voted for him/it(?).

D. Trump, in his/its(?) profound stupidity/ignorance/arrogance/evil vanity, has plunged the world into a highly ruinous war that has only begun. This is just the third week, with the great bulk of the death, destruction, and other associated damage yet to come.

Not to worry, the check is in the mail. (so to speak)

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