I saw on the news that the war on Iran has begun. It’s only the third day and things are already going sideways.

I and many others foresaw this result, but then we do not hold policy-making positions, so what do we know? What a musterfluck.

I don’t vote or pay taxes, and what fool would support this senseless carnage as the U$$A, Inc. military hordes rampage across the world - - for what ?? (Future plot spoiler: they are already planning some sort of invasion/coup/takeover of Cuba, to install L’il Marco Rubio as Cuban caudillo.)

In the first 30 minutes of the onslaught on Iran, the Jews/Yanks slaughtered 165 individuals in an elementary school for girls in southern Iran, with a direct missile hit on the school. That’s forthrightly cowardly and Satanic. Then they proceded to murder the Iranian Head of State.

The Iranians have promised retribution for the foregoing, and are now raining down hundreds of missiles all over Israel and many other targets in the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz has been shut. Qatar just announced they are shutting down natural gas production.

I saw a report, true or not I do not know, that Iranian missile strikes have demolished municipal water and sewage plants in Tel Aviv. If true, life in Tel Aviv will shortly become a medieval, living hell, as raw sewage accumulates, and fresh water supplies run out.

Not to mention the U$$A, Inc. fighter jets shot down in Kuwait today. There will be more of that.

This is only day three. What has started in the Middle East certainly will not stay in the Middle East.

Trump wants to be remembered/known for this war, and he will be! That stupid, fat, bloviating, Satanic sack of excrement from (*)ew! York City.

Lest I forget, on February 28th, the day the war began, Israel’s presidential airplane flew to an airport in Germany, where it is parked on the tarmac. Has Bibi flown the coop??!!

And you know what else? So far, I haven’t seen anyone running to the United Nations in (*)ew! York City to introduce a resolution in the Security Council.

Nope. No one is even wasting their time with that. This conflict will be settled on the battlefield, by force of arms, understanding that the battlefield is immense, covering a couple of million square miles of land and sea.

