Back on February 15th, I published an article in which I laid out my blind lexical scrying over the looming war against Iran. I asked what the outcome would be for the Pentagon war machine. The three answers I got in rapid succession from my quarter of a million word list were:

humiliating

dominated

precapitalist

Now don’t you know that four and a half months into the war, the words, humiliating, humiliated and humilation, keep popping up again and again with respect to how this war is playing out for the D. Trump “MAGA” government and the U$$A Pentagon forces arrayed against the Iranian military. Here’s a fresh example from earlier this week:

Iran War an ‘ABJECT HUMILIATION’ for the U.S. Military | Lt. Col. Daniel Davis https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/iran-war-humiliation-daniel-davis

Lt. Colonel Davis has been reading my blog! Or maybe my blog has been reading the turbulent, near future, time-space reality-stream-matrix. It’s got to be one of the two, no doubt about it, because it’s coming at us fast. WHAM! BAM! SLAM!

Lt. Colonel Davis is a West Point graduate, and a commissioned Army officer with a long military career. He’s not dumb. He understands military affairs, the Pentagon and geopolitics better than most people.

He plainly states that D. Trump and the Pentagon are being humiliated by the Iranian military.

The second point that my lexical scrying singled out was that the U$$A military machine would be dominated by Iran. In point of fact, the Iranians are steadily blowing up U$$A military bases and large quantities of war materiel all over the Middle East. The IRGC has additionally warned this week that they are on the verge of widening the war and going after more “American” targets that are within range of thir weapons. Would that include the Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean? Pentagon bases in Turkey and Greece? Aircraft carriers in the Arabian Sea or the Sea of Oman?

I think that we are going to find out the answer to those sorts of questions in the coming weeks, not least because the Pentagon continues to bomb military targets in Iran, as well as civilian, national infrastructure. The Iranians thus have every incentive to retaliate militarily against any U$$A targets or assets within their reach, as well as military targets and infrastructure of the regional allies of the U$$A, such as the several other Persian Gulf States, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel. If the Iranians make good on that promise, they will have established military dominance in this war. They will have dominated the Pentagon’s war machine.

Last, but certainly not least, as the war continues to rage in the Persian Gulf region and more widely in the Middle East, 35% of the world’s fertilizer supply, roughly 20% of the global supply of crude petroleum, petroleum distillates (gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, toluene, motor oil, lubricating grease, heating oil, kerosene), and other products are being removed from world supply chains, with dire implications for agricultural production/food supply, and global commerce across the board.

We will see how bad the impact will be on the global economy. The final word that my lexical scrying singled out was precapitalist.

What happens if jet planes, heavy trucks, railroads, urban and intercity buses, school buses, regional and national electrical grids, taxicabs, private automobiles, motorcycles, agricultural machinery, factories, and more - - have to shut down for want of gasoline, diesel fuel, motor oil, transmission fluid, lubricating grease. What happens when farmers cannot get sufficient fertilizer, and agricultural production plunges? What then?

The problems are going to kick in with a vengeance over the remaining months of 2026 and into 2027. Scores of countries in the world, including Ecuador, where I live, are going to be rocked economically, industrially, politically, militarily and societally.

When the fuel that powers commerce, industry and economic activity runs out; when millions of people are suddenly thrown out of work and have no income, no money; when the food runs out or becomes too expensive to purchase; when the electrical grid goes down and does not come back up again; when all of that happens, the modern world inevitably goes back to an earlier age, with a greatly reduced population, because there will be death.

I am saying that things may get medieval in a lot of countries in the coming months, i.e., precapitalist, as the modern system breaks down.

We’ll see. We all have front row sets for the onrushing, global spectacle. But if the scenario that world events are presently trending towards does come to pass, then that is why my blind lexical scrying of this past February 15th indicated that the outcome of the Iran War would be precapitalist, i.e., a return to barter, guild halls, localized trade, serfs, peasants, etc., due to systemic failure of the global, monetary order and international trade based on mechanized transport and industrial production, modern communications and the banking system.

In other words, the world that we have known in the 20th century and the first 20 years of this century is about to go away forever. I am afraid that there will be a period of great societal turmoil, political collapse, economic decline and widescale death, as the modern system that we have known for more than a century breaks down.

That’s the way it looks to me. I don’t see any way around it.

It won’t happen in one day or one week, but that is the picture that is starting to come into focus.

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