There is dramatic breaking news this evening from Pepe Escobar, Larry Johnson and Zulfiqar Ali: according to their sources, Iran now has the bomb.

See here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y203XB9xUcnc

These men have insider sources/contacts in many countries, in espionage, political and military circles. What they are reporting this evening should therefore be taken seriously.

If what they are revealing is factually correct, it very dramatically alters the power dynamic in the Middle East and beyond, in unpredictable ways.

The bottom line is that the Persian Gulf conflict is far from over. On the contrary, with every passing day/week/month it is becoming more and more serious.

We shall see what happens next.

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Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases

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