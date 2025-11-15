Dear Readers, let me tell you: 3I/Atlas in all of its interstellar/galactic completeness is nothing to sneeze at. This seer gets it:

3I/ATLAS Isn’t Just a Comet — It’s Amplifying Everything on Earth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kv6aw7f_dxI

Her video is only 12 minutes long. She doesn’t waste your time. I appreciate her direct manner. The arrival of 3I/Atlas in the inner part of our planetary system is the overt declaration of a reality phase shift.

I’m certainly feeling it.

I now realize that I - - and practically everything and everyone on this planet - - have been interacting with this extremely technologically and spiritually advanced 3I/Atlas object/craft/vessel/ark for essentially all of the post-WW II period, if not longer.

3I/Atlas is not just a reality amplifier. It’s so much more than that, as more and more people are realizing.

Whatever you dearly want, whatever you have devoted your life to, whatever you yearn for deep inside, whatever you are truly committed to - - it’s going to be augmented and served up in a heaping helping. Jesus advised: “Ask and ye shall receive; knock and it shall be opened to you…”

A lot of people have been asking and knocking - - for all sorts of things. And now 3I/Atlas has finally arrived.

Talk about a societal demarcation, a separation of the tares from the good grain.

WOW!!

Harvard astrophysicist, Avi Loeb, has deduced that the powerful, anomalous, so-called WOW signal that radio astronomers detected in 1977 was broadcast from a region of deep space very near to the area from which 3I/Atlas has now appeared. As for me, I interpret this event as similar to the advance blowing of a train’s horn as it approaches a railroad crossing, alerting all in the vicinity of its imminent, powerful arrival.

Ready or not, it’s coming like a freight train.

Mind you, half a century is a veritable snap of the fingers for beings and a craft that may be millions of years old. For a being/entity/hyperconconscious galactic probe with a lifespan of 10 million or 100 million years, 50 years of Earth time may be perceived as only a couple of hours, or a minute or two, if that. A multi-million year voyage across the galaxy might be regarded as an apprenticeship or training cruise for a 50 million year career as an upper-echelon galactic administrator, for example.

3I/Atlas’s Presiding Authority

I recently was personal witness to an imminently extremely dangerous situation in a non-3D state of consciousness.

Gazing directly at the savage degree of violence that was about to be unleashed, all I could think to do was repeatedly chant the name of Jesus: “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus …”

After maybe 30 seconds of that, a somber, statuesque, attractive Black woman quietly appeared at my side. She looked at me and said: “I’m adjourning this part of it for now.”

She was very calm and matter of fact. She turned to leave, and I instantly made the decision to accompany her. It seemed the appropriate thing to do. We walked away side by side.

Purport

Very big things are about to go down on this planet. Higher level beings are on the scene, and actively monitoring the Earth.

They do not explain themselves. They simply act. We are in a time where stupendous savagery has temporarily been held in abeyance, evidently for Jesus’s sake.

We have a parenthetical moment, a pause in the action or grace period, as it were.

3i/Atlas is the great amplifier, sent in to distinctly clarify precisely who’s who, and what’s what.

We are about to see great horror and violence, as well as great good and tremendous holiness.

Higher Order Beings are here now, observing everything and everyone, taking copious karmic notes, and recording names and Soul signatures.

Please donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C

