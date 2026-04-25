What is just about to happen is beyond alarming. If the Iran War and concomitant closure of the Strait of Hormuz continue into mid-June, the global system is going to go down. Various industries, and not a few national economies and societies across the world are already cracking.

If the Iran War and blockade of the Persian Gulf continue into late 2026, and even further into 2027, the precapitalist prognostication of my lexical scrying two weeks before the war began will be in full swing, as economies collapse in country after country. Greatly reduced availability of diesel/gasoline/aviation fuel, and at much higher prices when available, is already beginning to hammer the economies of scores of countries all over the world. If that continues, global commerce will largely grind to a halt. There’s your precapitalist scenario right there, and we are headed straight toward it.

It’s going to get grim. Approximately 20% of the world’s petroleum supply has been cut off, and more than 30% of the global fertilizer supply.

Both fuel and fertilizer can be used as broad-brush, proxy measures for economic and agricultural productivity, respectively. The global economy is powered by energy, which in most countries today is mainly produced by petroleum based/refined fuels = diesel, kerosene, gasoline, jet fuel, etc. Less fuel of all sorts means less employment of all sorts. Less employment of all sorts, means less income. Less income means less money for purchase of everything, including food, e.g., eggs, cheese, potatoes, rice, chicken, fish, etc. Likewise, less fertilizer means correspondingly less agricultural production. Logically, less agricultural production equates to less food, and consequently higher prices for the food that is available.

That’s a double blow for poor people all over the world, billions of whom are barely scraping by on incomes of anywhere from $500 to $2,000 per year, including an alarming percentage of the population in Ecuador, where I live. A 20% reduction in global petroleum supplies of all sorts, and a 30% reduction in fertilizer, thus spell life-imperiling, imminent disaster for most of the Human race, the majority of whom live in great poverty.

I have seen recent statistics that indicate that 33% of the Earth’s population subsist on less than two dollars per day, or less than $730 per year. Half of the global population lives on $2,500 per year, or less ~~ about $6.85 per day. That means that the economic fallout from the war against Iran is putting, or very soon will put, billions of people at serious risk of death, or life-threatening poverty even more extreme than what they are already experiencing.

In scores of countries like Bangladesh, Chad, Haiti, Guatemala, Somalia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Mali, etc., myriad millions of people live in absolute squalor, barely surviving hand to mouth, day after day. They are all at great risk of imminent death.

The world is on the verge of suffering through something far worse than the global crisis of 1929.

Professor Marandi Nails It

Tehran University Professor Marandi, speaking in the following 1:33 -long video clip, is correct. Donald Trump is a psychopath and cannot be believed about anything.

https://x.com/kerryburgess/status/2046014031232647396

The war aginst Iran is going to soon recommence with great violence, maybe as early as this weekend.

It is already causing problems in Ecuador and many other countries - - higher prices and/or lower availabilty of diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel, as well as rising food prices, etc. The longer it continues, the worse things will get.

Many thousands of buses of all kinds (urban/provincial/school/intercity), and heavy trucks use diesel here in Ecuador, as well as fishing boats and trawlers, tug boats, farm tractors. If the price of diesel goes too high, and/or diesel becomes unavailable, the national economy here will simply shut down. That’s also the case in scores of other countries all across the world.

I see nothing to change my assessment so far. The Pentagon is clearly preparing to massively escalate the conflict.

If the war continues, don’t be surprised at some point to see incoming missiles to the Lower 48 States/CONUS. They don’t even have to be nuclear to do great damage to selected targets, and wreak havoc. In my opinion, it’s only a question of time.

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