First of all, it has been exactly 365 days since I was struck by a car and run over in Quito, last December 6th, in a very painful, devastating murder attempt. It was 100% a failed “hit" by dark, demonic forces, which I somehow miraculously survived, with no small measure of divine providence, for which I am truly grateful.

I have no idea how I managed to live, but here I am, nevertheless. I went through many extremely trying and pain filled days, weeks and months. There are people who totally abandoned me when I most needed their help. There were still other people who first helped me, and then abandoned me. And then there are others who have been real life savers, literally. I really feel no anger about any of it. The important thing is that I survived.

That matters, because to tell the truth, I very nearly died. I could not stand up or walk for about 6 weeks. I really got hammered. It was exceptionally debilitating. I hovered on the edge of life and death in shock and pain for well over three weeks until I could get to a hospital, and was finally discharged from the hospital on January 20th of this year. It was a close call - - the medics in the small hospital where I ended up operated on me without anaesthesia. The hospital system is in collapse in Ecuador, and the emergency room had no anaesthesia. So they did what they could. Plot spoiler: it was very painful. What can I say, we’re on our way back to the 19th century.

Then the MDs put me on intravenous antibiotics around the clock for 10 days solid, one bottle of antibiotics after another, because I was skating on the thin edge of sepsis. The bacteria count in my blood was very high, well into the danger zone. If sepsis sets in, death follows within hours as the body’s organs progressively fail, resulting in the inevitable death of the patient.

One of my readers remarked to me earlier this year that I must have old man strength, and maybe so. While I was very badly hurt, I somehow suffered no broken bones (other than my kneecap) or ruptured internal organs. I can’t imagine how I was not injured more badly, given what happened to me, but those are the facts of the matter.

God is merciful, and I’m glad of it.

I say all of this as preface to a genuinely heartfelt THANK YOU! to all of my readers, supporters, (only three of my) family members and some fantastic friends who have helped me to survive the last 12 months. I would never have made it without each and every one of you. I am sincerely grateful.

Earth’s Rendezvous With Destiny on April 5th

I have previously written about interstellar object 3I/Atlas which is presently zinging through the solar system at an impressively speedy 36 miles per second.

There are numerous videos/podcasts/websites/articles devoted to this mysterious object on the Internet. Do a key word search if you know nothing about it, and then spend hours reading articles and/or listening to and viewing podcasts and videos to bring yourself up to speed.

For me, the interesting aspect of 3I/Atlas is the effect that it is having on the Earth and Humanity. For instance, I am having to sleep a great deal, sometimes as much as 18 hours out of 24, but rarely less than 11 or 12 hours. This interstellar emissary has also impacted my dream state, occasioning a thought provoking variety of dreams and visions. I am not the only one. There are many people who are posting similar experiences and reactions online.

But no worries! On or about April 5th, the Earth will pass through the immense debris field that 3I/Atlas is strewing through the solar system as it hurtles on its way.

This is an interstellar object, so Earth is going to get showered with industrial quantities of whatever unusual, interstellar “stuff” 3I/Atlas is spewing into space. I fully expect all sorts of novel developments and events on Earth and in human society as a consequence.

We are therefore at 120 days and counting, until the changes begin to kick in, though in reality, the changes have already begun, and will only increase as we approach April.

Look for them! - - inwardly and outwardly.

