The militaristic, Technate of America, imperial agenda being aggressively implemented by the Deep State in this hemisphere is coming more and more into focus.

Technocracy, Inc. and the Technate of America https://bostonraremaps.com/inventory/technocracy-inc-technate-of-america-1940/

The aim is evidently to dominate the entire American Hemisphere, all the way from Geenland and Alaska, right down to Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego, in far southern South America, and everything in between. In other words, the Technate of America plan may now include all of South America, in addition to all of North America, Greenland, Central America, the Caribbean islands, and outlying islands in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans such as the Galapagos, Samoa, Bermuda, the Falklands, etc. Please consider:

The annexation/purchase/invasion of Greenland continues to be very much a publicly stated objective of Washington-DC; as does the annexation/invasion of Canada, or at least part of it; in which regard, delegations representing the secessionist faction in the petroleum-rich Province of Alberta have met three times with officials of the Trump administration within the past year. There is allegedly another planned meeting later this month in which the secessionists intend to ask for a loan of $500 billion from the Trump administration, with which to fund the province in the event that a provincial referendum favors secession from Canada.

US officials held meetings with supporters of Alberta’s secession from Canada https://tass.com/world/2078637

Also being bruited about is a huge, Trump Administration military blockade of Cuba, with the goal of causing the collapse of the country; possibly installing Miami-Cuban Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Cuban president/administrator/governor, effectively making Cuba a protectorate/territory/colony/possession of the U$$A, Inc. Additionally, sending military forces to Panama to take control of the Panama Canal Zone apparently remains a policy objective; in addition to planning to go to war in Mexico against the narco-cartels. Not to forget Venezuela, which remains a country in limbo, very much subject to more military and political intervention from the Pentagon and U$$A, Inc. State Department. For just one example, a close reading of the international news cycle reveals that the U$$A, Inc. military seized a seventh oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea two weeks ago. This is outright piracy on the higb seas, in contravention of Maritime Law and International Law. Even worse, D. Trump has set up a bank account controlled by him personally, in Qatar, to receive the huge amounts of money earned from the sale of the stolen petroleum. If this looks like industrial scale, criminal corruption by a Mafia “Don”, it’s because it is. Just three months ago, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was in Ecuador scouting locations for Pentagon and DHS bases. This was a very serious visit. Note well: The officials specifically explored the possibility of establishing potential Homeland Security bases in Ecuador …… Of course, Ecuador is not officially/legally a state/province/territory/possession of the U$$A, Inc., so it makes no sense for the Department of Homeland Security to establish Homeland Security bases on the soil of Ecuador - - unless the Technate of America is now superseding the so-called “USA Government” and all other hemispheric governments, as the de facto and de jure political and military controlling power in the entire American Hemisphere, from far north to far south. Further evidence in support of that line of thought comes from the highest levels of the Pentagon. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Dan Caine, has called all military chiefs from the 34 American Hemisphere countries to Washington-DC next week, on February 11th, to discuss regional security, stability and cooperation. This has never happened before. It’s unprecedented. To me, it looks like General Caine is about to explain the military facts of life to these military leaders - - from the Pentagon’s imperial viewpoint, of course. I am telling you that the Technate of America is a real plan that we are seeing be incrementally put into action in real time. Greenland today, Panama, Ecuador, Cuba, etc. tomorrow.

Joint Chiefs chairman to convene unprecedented meeting of all Western Hemisphere military leaders https://abcnews.go.com/International/joint-chiefs-chairman-convene-rare-meeting-western-hemisphere/story?id=129505795

