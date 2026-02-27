Dear Readers, take a gander (please click on the link):

https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2026/02/26/21/106698985-15596695-Trump_has_sent_Jared_Kushner_and_Steve_Witkoff_to_lead_talks_wit-a-23_1772143064492.jpg

The thing on the left. What is it? An E.T. in a CIA, rubber face mask? An A.I. cyborg in a latex body suit?

The hair, the skin, the eyebrows, the eyes, the expression. What is that weird creature? And why is it authorized to roam around the world negotiating the future prospects of hundreds of millions of people?

I know that the thing/entity in question is supposedly D. Trump’s son-in-law, but that raises even more questions; like, what qualifications does this rubber-face-mask-wearing “thing” have to handle high-level diplomatic negotiations, with hundreds of millions of lives in the balance?

**********************************************

