I’ve lost droves of readers over my criticisms of Donald Trump and his endless, warmongering policies.

So be it. If anyone comes here to hear regurgitated, propagandistic, corporate news pabulum - - well, try FOX, MSNBC, NPR, the WaPo, WSJ, NYT, etc., because I’m not a corporate news feed.

To come right to the instant point, war is going to dramatically ramp up in the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East in the very near future. Major armed hostilities are days away, a few weeks away at the most.

European counties are evacuating their embassies in Tehran. The U$$A State Department has warned all U$$A-ers in the Middle East to make emergency departures from the entire region. Israel is making urgent prepartions for war. The Pentagon is surging a huge stream of military aircraft across the Atlantic Ocean to the Middle East. Aerial refueling tankers, fighter jets, medics and military surgeons, special operations troops. You name it. The Pentagon is pouring enormous resources and numbers of personnel into the theatre.

A bit of context: the Iranians have shut off the Gulf of Hormuz to virtually all marine traffic. At the same time the Houthis in Yemen have shut off the Bab al-Mandab strait at the soutern terminus of the Red Sea to all oil tanker traffic coming or going from/to Saudi Arabia.

Translation: this is the big geopolitical showdown at the O.K. corral. This conflict, this imminent battle is for all the marbles, for control of the planet, for global energy supplies and markets, for military dominance of the Middle East.

The Iranians have plainly said, and more than once, that if their strategic facilities are struck, and their vital, national infrastructure, that they will annihilate the oil producing installations and other infrastructure in the Persian Gulf States,and also hit Israel.

And yet, it is obvious that Israel and the Pentagon are preparing for a huge attack on Iran. A complicating factor any troops in a Pentagon invasion will face is that it is insufferably hot and humid this time of year in the Persian Gulf - - 100 degree Fahrenheit temperatures with sweltering humidity. Any invasion force will go in wearing helmets, bulletproof vests, combat uniforms, and carrying weapons, ammunition, food, water, and other supplies. And all of that in bake oven temperatures, while simultaneously under heavy Iranian fire, from missiles, automatic rifles, and artillery.

If the extreme heat and humidity do not kill them from heat strokes, offensive Iranian fire will. The very idea of a gound invasion of Iran in July and August is pure folly. The logistics of such an operation argue strongly against its success.

No matter, the Pentagon and IDF are plunging resolutely ahead.

I am not a military man, but the likelihood of a lot of dead troops and planes full of body bags flying back to Dover Air Force Base would appear to be rather high.

My blind lexical scrying forecast that the Pentagon would be militarily dominated by Iran in this war. So far that has been true. We shall see what transpires in the imminent Pentagon and IDF onslaught against Iran.

The Iranians have warned that they will respond with devastating military force. I believe them.

At the end of the day, no petroleum/petroleum distillates are moving out of the Persian Gulf - - and are not likely to for the foreseeable future. Parallel to that, the Houthis are choking off millions of barrels of petrolem transiting the Red Sea from Saudi Arabia.

This augurs ill for the world in the coming weeks and months, not least for Europe and the U$$A, Inc. As the petroleum tank farms run out of petroleum and gasoline/diesel/jet fuel, a collapse of the economy is inevitable.

What is coming is worse than a recession, and worse than a depression. When the passenger jets, cargo jets, trains, cars, trucks, subways, buses, tractors, etc. grind to a halt people are going ro die. It’s inevitable. There will be joblessness, layoffs, no paychecks = no income, consequent inability to purchase food or pay utlities. The brutal truth is that this war against Iran bids fair to kick the props out from underneath the U$$A, Inc., and chaotically bring the whole system down.

It certainly looks like things are soon going to get really grim.

In my case, I need to make some urgent preparations for the rapidly approaching calamity. I do need and solicit your contributions. Please support me at my GiveSendGo page:

https://www.givesendgo.com/gem1c

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