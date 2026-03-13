One of my European contacts sent me the following article, and asked what I think about it. It’s quite insightful, and worth very carefully absorbing and pondering. Please read:

A time of transformation: The Iran conflict and its effects

The original article is in German, so the English translation may take a little bit of time to load. Note the author’s reference to having been given multiple visions in recent weeks of a gigantic energetic event above the “USA.”

The author/Egon Fischer states:

In the first, most vivid vision, I saw a gigantic energetic phenomenon over the USA. I don't know if it was an explosion or an implosion. The USA fell into a state of shock. The American population fell silent, and confusion and helplessness spread.

My European friend solicited my reaction to this. I responded:

» I largely agree with the main points of this article. Much of what is happening is spiritual and energetic. A lot of this war is taking place in physically unseen realms.

At the very least, the Iran war signals the end of Europe, Israel and the U$$A, Inc. as we have known them. This is a major watershed moment in history.

The gigantic, energetic event over the “USA” that the author has been repeatedly shown could possibly be a big EMP explosion that shuts down the national electrical grid and brings the entire country to a 100% standstill: no trains, no airplanes, no telephones, no television, no radio, no automobiles, no factories, no ships, no Internet, no computers, no municipal water plants, no sewage plants, no hospitals, no agriculture, no gasoline, no diesel fuel, no aviation fuel, no tractors, no corn/wheat/soy bean combines, no trucks, no buses, no food refrigeration, no subway/metro systems, no elevators, no river barges.

Nothing that requires electricity will function. Grid permanently down.

90% mortality of the population within 30 days.

cheers!

Richard Sauder - - Ecuador »

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