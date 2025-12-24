It happened in Uvalde - Texas. Yeah, the little town an hour’s drive from San Antonio, the same place where the janky school shooting happened a few years ago, where the police did not go in to rescue the children, but waited outside while the gunshots were ringing out - - aaaand then went in. Which raised a lot of questions in many people’s minds.

Anyway, that’s the same little town where US Congressman Tony Gonzales’s district aide, Regina Santos-Aviles, burned to death three months ago in her own backyard, just three days after the very public, multi-agency = Mossad/FBI/university police/etc. assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah. Here’s the latest story on her death, which for anyone with a functional b.s. detector, simply does not add up.

https://www.expressnews.com/news/article/regina-santos-aviles-tony-gonzales-records-secret-21251011.php

I have been following this strange saga for the last three months, and to my knowledge the Congressman has yet to make a statement about his aide’s death; nor to my knowledge did he attend Regina Santos-Aviles’ funeral or burial.

All of that is out of place.

Moreover, in reading the newspaper article at the link above, a variety of agencies and offices in at least two different counties, and also at the state level, have played a role in evaluating and investigating the evidence surrounding Regina Santos-Aviles’ painful, tragic death, which has been simultaneously declared a suicide, and also the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

So which is it? A suicide or a homicide? It cannot be both. If she acted alone and of her own volition, that is not a homicide.

But the fact that the police are refusing to release material evidence surrounding her death, under the guise of an ongoing criminal investigation, clearly implies the involvment of one or more other persons who played a role in her death.

Who are they? And what was the motive? And why are the police covering for those other parties?

Because if her death is the subject of a continuing criminal investigation then she didn’t wack herself. One or more others were/are in on it, and are conspicuously not being named/arrested/indicted.

The Bexar County District Attorney and the Texas Attorney General have both ruled that the records surrounding her death can be kept sealed, due to an ongoing criminal investigation, even though her death has been ruled a suicide.

Security camera footage, body camera footage of first responders, and other evidence are being kept sealed.

What did this woman know?

Someone’s tracks are being kept hidden.

Whose? Because the official posture of the various levels of police and judicial agencies in this woman’s death is absurd.

Please donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C

******************************************