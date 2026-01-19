Look, I’ve been writing about this one-man demolition crew for years, and I’m still not sure whether D. Trump is an actual Hell demon in slowly rotting human flesh, or merely a merciless Satanic monster without a Soul.

I could be persuaded either way. The evidence is plentiful in either case:

The genocidal destruction of Gaza and the Palestinians is unpardonable and ongoing. Trump’s plan is obviously to physically destroy the Palestinians and their homes, and build Trump Gaza on the bulldozed ruins, with so-called Gaza Board of Peace memberships reportedly selling for one billion dollars. This is Amerika ’s moral shame. Genocidal slaughter of the Palestinians tied up with an insulting Board of Peace bow. How many people reading these words voted for Trump? - -for shame!

The gratuitous slaughter of upwards of 80 or more people in the Caribbean in recent months by the U$$A, Inc. Navy, without evidence beyond Trump’s say-so from thousands of miles away, without any legal charges, no legal trial, no detention, no due process whatsoever - - just ruthless murder on sight.

The continued provision of money and weapons to the Ukrainian Army/V. Zelensky, to senselessly prolong the ghastly, bloody slaughter in what used to be the eastern and southern Ukraine. Serious commentators peg the dead of the Ukrainian Army at about 1.7 million, and still the war grinds on, with D. Trump lying vacuously about his desire/plan for peace. A hollow, nothing man, spewing hollow lies.

Ongoing, publicly announced plans to militarily attack/invade/occupy/annex: a) Greenland, b) Venezuela (no, the assault on Venezuela is not done, not just yet), c) Mexico, d) Colombia, e) Canada, f) Cuba, g) Iran - - and D. Trump still has three more years left in office. In that vein, I read recently that D. Trump plans to install Secretary of State Marco Rubio as President of Cuba. How’s that for freedom and democracy? And by the way, how would/could that even happen without a military assault on Cuba?

The kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, which is flagrantly illegal under international and U$$A, Inc. law. It’s a capital offense under the law. It doesn’t matter if Maduro was a good or bad president, or whether he is liked or detested. There was no due process. It seems never to have occurred to D. Trump that by the same standard, he has now opened himself up to the identical possible treatment.

The unleashing of ICE upon the population of the CONUS/U$$A, Inc. These ICE men do not carry badges, they are not uniformed, they do not carry arrest warrants or identification papers; it’s not even clear in all cases what their nationality is. They are an armed, largely anonymous, masked, violent, terror gang operating nationwide under pseudo-legal authority, at best. This is not a Democrat-Republican issue. ICE is a Satanic force that has been unleashed to do great evil. We truly do not know how many people are being swept off the streets, who they all are, and what happens to them. We don’t hear about Alligator Alcatraz in Florida anymore, with its thousands of prisoners held in vast cages. Or the huge “detention” facility at the Army’s Fort Bliss, in far West Txas. Or the other “detention” facilities in Nebraska and elsewhere. We have no way of knowing how many people are being “detained,” and what happens to them.

The U$$A, Inc. has morphed into a morally ugly, fascist dystopia.

For those still singing the national anthem with gusto, pledging allegiance to the flag, voting in transparently criminal elections, supporting transparently stupid, corrupt politicians, spouting ignorant inanities about “supporting the troops” or about D. Trump being “ordained by God!” - - how can you possibly be so stupid?

Meanwhile, In Bananistan

In terms of Ecuador, here is a photo of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem riding horseback with Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador, at the Ulpiano Paez Air Base in Salinas this past November 5th. She also visited Manta on the same visit, scouting locations for Pentagon bases on the territory of Ecuador. I gather that the Pentagon sees Ecuador as a strategic link in its plans; perhaps to serve a rear echelon supply and support function, in planned military operations in/against Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, and possibly even in/against Ecuador itself. The recent Special Forces operation in Venezuela thus appears to be only the first skirmish in a broader, regional conflict.

The military base in Salinas is right on the Pacific coast. Smaller warships and Coast Guard Cutters could anchor there. There are two military airstrips at the Salinas base; one is 3,700 ft. long and the other is 8,600 ft. long. A wide variety of military aircraft could use this facility, including Chinook helicopters, C-130s and Lockheed P-3 Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance airplanes, among others.

Kristi Noem also visited Manta, which has a long, 3,000 ft. pier with a 40 ft. draft, right along the Pacific Ocean. Huge, tourist cruise ships used to put into port there. That huge pier is long and deep enough to accomodate the largest warships in the Pentagon’s fleet, including aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships such as the Iwo Jima. Its strategic military value in the Eastern Pacific is self-evident. Manta is also home to the joint civilian-military, Eloy Alfaro airport with a 9,380 ft. long runway, which could accomodate even jets such as the B-1 bomber, F-15 and F/A-18 fighters, C-17 transport planes, and KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling planes.

As it happened, a week and a half after Kristi Noem’s very public visit, the people of Ecuador decisively voted in a national referendum against having foreign military bases on Ecuadorean soil. But when has national sovereignty - - or a decisive national vote against the Pentagon’s plans - -ever stopped Mordor-on-Potomac from sending the Marines storming ashore in foreign lands?

And just this past week, Mordor-on-Potomac issued NOTAM alerts for a large portion of Latin America, including in Ecuador. A NOTAM alert (Notice to Airmen) has been put in place for 60 days, across parts of Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador and the eastern Pacific Ocean adjacent to these countries, at all altitudes, warning of the possibility of military activity. Please see:

https://aviospace.org/faa-60-day-flight-alert-pacific-latin-america/

Looking at the body of accumulating evidence, it appears that the Pentagon is preparing more military actions in/against multiple Latin American countries. A sober observer could plausibly draw the conclusion that the Pentagon’s war in this region has only begun, with more to come.

Putting It In Context

Of course, all of this military activity in Latin America, and the loudly trumpeted intention by Mordor-on-Potomac to seize Greenland by any means, fair or foul, and fold it into the U$$A, Inc., is but the overt playing out of the century-long Technate of America agenda.

Look at the planned territory of the Technate of America. Here’s the map:

https://bostonraremaps.com/inventory/technocracy-inc-technate-of-america-1940/

Everything from Greenland and Alaska to the northern tier of South America is encompassed; including vast areas of open ocean and outlying islands and archipelagos such as the Aleutians, Hawaii, the Samoan Islands, the Galapagos Islands, all of the Caribbean islands, and Bermuda. This is a huge chunk of the world ocean, and of the American continental landmass, containing easily 100 trillion dollars worth of assets and resources, if not much more.

This is imperialism writ large. Technocracy explicitly calls for efficient, engineering control of society and all resources. No doubt this is where A.I. monitoring and control of everyone and everything, under the all-seeing digital eye of Peter Thiel’s Palantir system, comes into play. Palantir has a contract with the government of Ecuador. It is being phased in right now. The Technate of America is planned to be ruled by an iron, unflinching, totalitarian, A.I. control grid, from Greenland to Ecuador.

Practically none of the “big” names in the alternative media are talking about this. It’s not on their mental/intellectual/political horizon. Either that, or their “agency” handlers (Mossad/CIA/DIA/NSA/MI-6/etc.) have sternly instructed them not to mention it.

For whatever reason, you have to come to blogs like richardsauder.substack.com to get a fuller picture that reflects the reality of what is going down in 2026. Please take advantage of my knowledge while we still have a partially open Internet. It all could be taken down at any time without prior warning to any of us.

