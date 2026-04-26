Dear God, when will people wake up to the fakeness of it all?

I just watched the video of the alleged “shooting” at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight - - 5 or 6 muffled, pop! pop! pop! pop! pop! sounds.

My instant reaction: can’t someone please expose this deplorable slob of an absolute FRAUD that calls itself President?

To my eye, the whole thing looked liked a charade, another very poorly acted episode in the years-long, Donald Trump reality TV show, that plumbs ever more pitiful depths with each passing year. It is a TV REALITY SHOW. Got it ??

If those even were real gunshots, and even if there were a real gunman, exactly what was being shot? A potted palm in the corridor? A dishwashing machine in the kitchen? A chandelier in the anteroom?

Here is Karoline Leavitt, the Presidential Spokesdoll, gleefully explaining the script for the evening’s events to a reporter before the shooting began. She’s not the sharpest tack in the pack, so she blurted the quiet part out loud to the TV cameras. I mean, what was she supposed to say? It was printed right in the script she was given beforehand:

https://x.com/MAGAVoice/status/2048180791356821988

She unambiguously says: “There will be some shots fired tonight in the room.”

There you go, right from the Presidential Spokeskitten’s mouth. She let the cat out of the bag. What more does anyone need to hear? It was all part of the script. She laughingly says that she wrote most of it, but that Donald Trump added his own touches. It’s a political SHOW. They just make the script up as they go along.

Westworld. And now: White House World.

You think you have a “country” or a “government” ?? DO YOU ??

No, no, you don’t. It’s just a TV reality show, very badly acted and poorly produced, designed to mentally enslave stupid rubes and dumb goobers: muh flag, muh pledge of allegiance, muh President, muh government.

It’s painful to watch. My Donald Trump bullshit detector is blaring so loudly that it’s going to burst my eardrums.

He should be in prison doing hard time for all his crimes.

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