This is starting to get tedious. I have seen the breathless headlines about the “shooting” at the White House this evening.

I heard a bunch of alleged shots in a corporate media video clip. But with today’s technology the sound of gun “shots” can easily be generated or recorded by audio technology and played over loudspeakers.

I have seen no video of the alleged shooting, either by the Secret Service or by the alleged gunman/gunwoman/gunrobot/gunghost.

I have only heard the sound of the purported “shots.” I have seen excited reportage of police cars and an ambulance from a block away.

And that’s it.

My analysis: more “Live at Five!” smoke and mirrors to deflect attention from the Epstein files - - remember them? - - and from the on again/off again war against Iran, away from the planned war against Cuba, away from the pathetically weak nondisclosure of UFO and E.T. evidence in the alphabet agencies’ hands, away from the huge A.I. and data center threat to Humanity and the Earth, away from the multi-billion dollar tsunami of criminal corruption in the lawless, D. Trump regime, away from looming energy and agricultural crises of epic proportions, away from plunging birth and marriage rates, away from mounting exployment losses due to A.I. and robotic replacement of live humans in the work force, etc.

We are watching a criminally Satanic, political show. There is no constitutional “government” as such anymore. The system is one big, fake, fraudulent, criminal charade, run by A.I. and Soulless, multi-billionaire monsters like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Sam Altman, Peter Thiel, Scott Bessent, Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump, et al.

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