Half a lifetime ago, I was inwardly shown a stunning preview of a dramatic, future event. I was successively shown the event from three different perspectives.

In the first view I was at sea, at water level, watching a huge, aircraft carrier fiercely burning, listing and slowly sinking.

Then I was shown the same event from above, as if I were in a news helicopter buzzing around the scene several hundred feet in the air. A huge column of dark smoke was boiling up into the air from the doomed ship. It was listing, and dead in the water. It was obviously done for.

And then I was suddenly down below decks, in a maze of narrow corridors choked with crew members in tinfoil, firefighting suits manning the fire hoses, frantically trying to beat back a roaring inferno of flames, trying to save the ship and their lives.

I could see the desperation and fear in their eyes, as they realized that they would soon all die, that their situation was hopeless, that the ship was going down with all hands, that no one would be coming to save them.

I did not get a sense for the year, only that it would occur in the future in Middle Eastern waters - - Gulf of Oman/Arabian Sea/Red Sea/Persian Gulf/Gulf of Aden/etc. There was the feeling that it would be a historic sinking, with far reaching implications.

The Plot Thickens

Then yesterday the Team Blue Sky remote viewers put out a video clip of their remote viewing of news events for this month, in which they have seen an aircraft carrier under attack and sinking. What they have seen and sketched correlates closely with what I was inwardly shown decades ago.

Please see timestamp 1:04 to 2:38: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkZVtxmHShU

Team Blue Sky are decently good remote viewers. What their remote viewing suggests is that the Pentagon forces are going to get their hind parts handed to them on a silver serving platter. There will be death.

My lexical scrying a couple of weeks before the war began similarly indicated that the Pentagon forces would be dominated.

Another major Pentagon offensive against Iran is highly probable to begin most any day or week now. The Iranian military will of course retaliate violently. The Iranians do have a variety of anti-ship and ballistic missiles that are well capable of striking and sinking the Pentagon’s capital warships.

The months we are living now are only the beginning of the sorrows. The shock on the global economy and agriculture in what remains of this year and in 2027 will be very severe.

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Please buy my books on undersea and underground bases and inform yourself!

Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases

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