MrMBB333 ran a short post on “X” last week about reports of unexplained, deep, rumbling, underground vibrations and shaking felt across Virginia.

https://x.com/MrMBB333/status/2076419073848869108

I am not surprised in the slightest.

Permit me to explain why.

Some years ago, my deceased friend, Greg Caton, and I, were both independently given strong warnings by ayahuasca of a future earthquake of incomprehensible violence.

Greg Caton’s perception of it was so strong that he could not keep his feet.

In my case, I could feel it coming up from way down underground, up and up and up, until it was just under my feet. Then the sensation of it powerfully surged through the floor, and up into my body. When the perception of this coming Great World Earthquake reached my abdomen, I reflexively began projectile vomiting. I could not hold it back, because along with the vivid sensations of the mind-and-body boggling earthquake came a tsunami-like wave of intense, overwhelming wickedness. It was unbearably hideous and foul, such that my body instinctively vomited in response. It was disgusting.

I had the real sense that the Earth will be vomiting out aeons of accumulated evil from the human race’s foul deeds that have been stored in the geological strata, as if the rocks in the Earth’s crust were analogous to vinyl records, on which all of the sins of mankind have been recorded, over untold thousands or hundreds of thousands of years: all of the slavery, wars, murders, executions, imprisonment, genocides, torture, abuse, exploitation, lying, theft, degradation of the Earth, every variety of treachery, brutality, cruelty, ecocide, etc.

The long and short of it is that Earth will spectacularly void its bowels of long-stored-up evil. It will wipe the slate clean of the monstrous horrors that have taken place on this planet for unknown thousands of years.

It will be a massive, world-changing event.

As to when it will happen, I cannot say with precision. Next year? Maybe in 2030, or perhaps in 2040? I don’t know for sure, but it does seem that it is on the way.

Many visionaries, Christian prophets, meditators, UFO abductees, Near Death Experiencers, and Out Of Body Experiencers have seen or been given similar visions.

The world’s seismic faults will rip loose like never before. The geologists - - who survive it! - - will be stunned by the power of this coming event.

For only one example of many, I recently read an account by a man who was shown the effects of the upcoming Cascadia earthquake on the West Coast of North America. The lurching of the tectonic plates will be so massively violent that it will generate a 1,000 ft. tall tsunami that will sweep many miles inland, destroying everything in its path.

Needless to say, a 1,000 ft. tall tsunami will kill millions of people and wipe entire cities completely off the map.

God only knows what terrible evil will be vomited up from the demonic abyss down under Virginia, but it’s on the way. People are already starting to feel it rumbling and vibrating beneath their feet.

Please donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. I am still recuperating over a year later. I took a very heavy, nearly life-ending blow, from which I still suffer. I do need your support. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C

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Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases

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